A persistent North Carolina squad handed the East Carolina baseball team its second midweek loss in as many weeks when UNC won Tuesday’s game, 8-1, in a runaway victory in Chapel Hill.
All eight hits for No. 8 ECU were singles.
No. 24 UNC, on the other hand, was charged offensively by two home runs and two doubles. The Tar Heels also got a stellar relief outing by right-hander Nik Pry (1-2), who went 3.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts, no walks and two hits allowed.
UNC’s only other reliever, Connor Ollio, retired the three Pirates in order in the top of the ninth.
The Pirates (16-4), who lost to UNC Wilmington 10-2 last Wednesday and bounced back with a weekend sweep of Illinois State, created a 1-1 tie when designated hitter Ben Newton hit an RBI single in the top of the second inning to score Josh Moylan.
No. 24 UNC (13-6) then took control by scoring a total of five runs during the third through sixth frames. The Tar Heels’ two runs in the third featured an RBI double hit off the outfield wall by Tomas Frick, and Johnny Castagnozzi launched a solo home run off Nick Logusch to start the bottom of the sixth for a 6-1 cushion.
Frick’s home run in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-1 lead was his first homer of the season. He finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
East Carolina used eight pitchers and issued eight combined walks with seven strikeouts and four wild pitches.
Starter Tyler Smith (0-1), who began the season as the Pirates’ opening day starting pitcher, gave up three runs in 2.2 innings before the visitors turned to Cam Colmore for 1.2 innings in which he yielded two unearned runs.
Smith gave up six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Colmore did not yield a hit, and he also had two walks and two strikeouts.
The Tar Heels improved to 6-2 in their last eight games, beginning with a sweep of Clemson March 12-14. Justice Thompson hit No. 2 in their batting order Tuesday night, going 2-for-3 with two walks and four runs scored.
Newton was ECU’s lone multi-hit player with a 2-for-4 effort. Moylan went 1-for-3 with a run scored