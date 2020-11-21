Rams Eagles Football

East Carolina's noon kickoff against Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia was delayed and kicked off at 12:50.

A Temple player left the stadium for a COVID-19 antigen test. The Owls added five players to their COVID protocol list in the final hour leading up to the revised kickoff time. They already had a depleted active roster, including starting a fifth-string walk-on freshman quarterback in Kamal Gray versus ECU.

All American Athletic Conference teams test Monday, Wednesday and Friday during game weeks.

The Pirates led 21-3 at halftime.

Matt Duncan, who was Temple's projected starting QB for this week, was suspended. Starting receivers Jadan Blue and Randle Jones also were inactive.

