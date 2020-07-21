East Carolina is resuming athletic activities Wednesday, exactly one week after it paused all workouts and closed all practice fields amid ongoing COVID-19 testing.
The department's release Tuesday said 104 tests from Monday resulted in three positive tests. The department also reported Tuesday it had 17 total active positive cases and 20 individuals who recovered from after testing positive.
Per the most recent NCAA approved preseason timeline, the Pirates could begin preseason football camp as early as July 31 in preparation for their scheduled Week 0 game versus Marshall at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Aug. 29. ECU's football team was in the summer access phase of mandatory workouts, which can involve coaches, when workouts were stopped last week after the university reported 27 positives among its first 452 tests of student-athletes, coaches and staff.
Previous story
East Carolina officials are focused on daily monitoring of student-athletes and test results as offseason workouts remain prohibited.
ECU paused all athletics activities beginning July 15 and closed all of its practice fields.
“We are evaluating it daily,” ECU media relations director Tom McClellan wrote in a text message Monday afternoon.
A release by the Pirates and athletics director Jon Gilbert on July 14 said their first 452 COVID-19 tests produced 27 positives, which equaled a 6 percent rate. Tests are ongoing, and individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate as they receive daily monitoring from ECU athletics medical staff.
Per the most recent NCAA approved preseason timeline, the Pirates could begin preseason football camp as early as July 31. They are scheduled to host Marshall on Aug. 29, but college football teams nationwide remain waiting on guidance from their conferences and state health officials.
ECU already had one nonconference game — Norfolk State scheduled for Sept. 19 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium — wiped out with an announcement by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference of the Football Championship Subdivision that it was suspending all sports competitions for the fall season.
The Pirates are a member of the American Athletic Conference. Marshall is in Conference USA.
An AAC release on July 14 outlined new testing protocols for the possibility of games.
“Our conference has established pre-competition testing protocols for football that will require all teams to be tested at least 72 hours prior to each competition,” the release said. “The testing protocols will apply throughout the regular and bowl seasons. Our overall operational protocols will be finalized shortly and may be revised as circumstances and new information warrant. In addition, we are finalizing our Olympic sports testing and operational protocols.”
Volleyball adds Rivera
East Carolina volleyball head coach Adler Augustin added Arturo Rivera as an assistant coach for the Pirates.
Augustin’s resume includes stints at North Carolina, Wake Forest and UCF. He spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach at Wake, which started last year 7-0 before finishing with a 14-15 record after closing victories over Virginia Tech and UNC.
“I am thrilled to add Arturo Rivera to our staff,” Augustin said in a release. “After speaking with him, it was clear to me that he cares deeply about developing players on and off the court. He is a passionate and energetic teacher who also possesses great recruiting skills.”
Rivera is an Orlando, Fla., native who graduated from UCF in 2008. Augustin was hired by the Pirates on June 24 from Stephen F. Austin.
Academic awards
East Carolina track and field student-athletes Mya Muse, Brooke Stith and Mackenzie Whitaker were named to the 2019-20 United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Division I All-Academic Team. Stith earned the distinction for the third straight year.
A student-athlete must have compiled a cumulative GPA of 3.25 and finished the indoor regular season ranked in the national top 96 in an individual event or ranked in the national top 48 (collective listing) in a relay event on the official NCAA POP list. A total of 659 women and 452 men earned USTFCCCA All-Academic honors for 2019-20.
Additionally, the Pirate women garnered USTFCCCA All-Academic recognition for the fourth straight season after producing a 3.43 cumulative GPA for the 2019-20 school year.
In women’s golf, East Carolina was one of 25 teams recognized Monday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association for having a collective GPA of 3.852, which ranked 11th nationally out of 264 universities. This marked the ninth time since 2007 the team earned a Top 25 national ranking.
Dorthea Forbrigd, Caroline Hermes, Siranon Shoomee and Grace Yatawara, forming most of ECU’s six-member squad, were named Division I All-America scholars by the WGCA on June 29.
Calautti in C4C
East Carolina assistant strength and conditioning coach Vinnie Calautti is one of 22 strength and conditioning coaches nationwide to join Coaches4Change.
Coaches4Change is an organization that was founded by college basketball coaches who are dedicated to helping their student-athletes, their campus and their communities. The mission of C4C is to provide a platform that engages, educates, empowers, and evolves the collegiate student-athlete on issues of social injustices, systemic racism and the power of voting.
“The ability to help the communities we serve, and our student-athletes is a goal I strive for as a professional. I will do my best to uphold the pillars of C4C to help our student-athletes and our surrounding communities evolve,” Calautti said in a release.