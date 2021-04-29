Tempe, Ariz., residents and recent Arizona State graduates Luke Nguyen and Jasmine Aguilera have tried different local restaurants while here to watch NCAA women’s soccer tournament games. During their first taste of North Carolina, they quickly learned some menu favorites.
“We haven’t been to a super specific place for barbecue yet, but I know (Nguyen’s) mom has been ordering barbecue from like every place we have gone,” said Aguilera, the girlfriend of Nguyen who is staying in an Airbnb in Pikesville.
Nguyen’s younger sister, Olivia Nguyen, is on the Arizona State team.
The Sun Devils played Siena, which is located in Loudonville, N.Y., on Wednesday, and seven other teams arrived in Greenville before the first round at Johnson Stadium, where East Carolina plays soccer and lacrosse, that will be followed by second-round games Saturday.
The Pirates did not qualify, but the 48-team, single-elimination tournament is being played exclusively in North Carolina with later rounds in Cary, similar to what the NCAA already did with Indianapolis serving as the base for the March Madness basketball tourney. Keeping teams in-state once competition begins limits air travel and is a hope to guard against teams being eliminated because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
Officials projected a local economic impact of $737,000 for the two-round event at ECU.
“We’ve spent a ton of time sightseeing,” said Donna Kissane, whose daughter, Julianna, plays for Siena. “We ate in town quite a bit, and we also traveled to Bath, Washington and yesterday we saw New Bern and Fort Macon. We also walked around the local park here. It’s been hot the last couple of days, but we’ve been fine and done some day trips and enjoyed it.”
The NCAA is limiting attendance to 50 percent capacity for all of its remaining spring championship events, including NCAA baseball and softball regionals and the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., in June. East Carolina has submitted a bid to be a baseball postseason host.
“With COVID, we were only allowed to go to home games,” said John Kissane, Julianna’s father. “It’s been limited. They get tested during the week and (this season) has definitely had its challenges, that’s for sure. We were scheduled to play some teams in our conference and had games that were canceled. ... But we’re excited and we’re a little tiny school in uptown New York playing (in the NCAA tournament) against these bigger schools.”
The three national seeds at ECU all received a first-round bye, including No. 9 Duke. Arkansas is the No. 6 national seed, and Santa Clara is 11th. They will all play Saturday in the second round.
First-round games began Tuesday in Wilson, at UNC Wilmington and other in-state sites. The national championship match is scheduled for May 17 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary.
“We were approached by the NCAA to be a host site, because they are hosting their women’s soccer championship around the Raleigh-Durham area and they asked about our facility being a host,” Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert said during the last ECU Board of Trustees meetings. “I felt like it was really important for this institution and athletic department to help this community in any way we can from an economic impact. ... It will have an economic impact to the city, so we were glad we were able to pull that off for everybody involved.”
J.J. McLamb, ECU’s executive associate AD for internal operations, lauded hotel representatives for their cooperation with teams and Pirate administrators. He said teams are staying at the Hilton, Holiday Inn and Hampton Inn, with referees and other tournament officials at the Courtyard by Marriott.
Arizona State won the first game 4-0, setting up a contest against Duke on Saturday at noon. Wednesday’s other games were Memphis versus Utah Valley and Ohio State against Stony Brook.
“The campus is super nice and we’re hoping to stay all week,” Aguilera said. “We’re hoping (Arizona State) keeps winning and we get to keep seeing more games.”