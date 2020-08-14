GREENSBORO — Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s final regular-season event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Varner, a Gastonia native, former East Carolina standout and the Conference USA golfer of the year in 2012, started the go-low parade at at Sedgefield Country Club with an eight-birdie, no-bogey round that matched his career best on the PGA Tour. Golfers and tournament officials have had to work around rain and thunderstorms in the area.
But Varner had very little issues in his noticeable statement of an opening round in his home state.
“It’s unfortunate this year because I enjoy the cheers and stuff,” he said. “But we’ll get through this year and figure it out. Yeah, it’s just good to be close to home."
Varner had all eight birdies in Round 1, including four straight on holes eight through 11, in his first 15 holes. He finished with three pars.
He went to Forestview High School in Gastonia about two hours away from Sedgefield Country Club.
Hoge and Sloan, playing together, followed suit later in the round. Hoge also matched his career low on tour, while Sloan’s score set his personal best.
Hoge, who like Varner is seeking his first PGA Tour win, looked like he might have a shot at 59 after he went eagle-birdie on the 15th and 16th holes to reach 9 under. But he missed a 10-footer for birdie on the 17th before his only bogey on No. 18 to drop into the tie.
Sloan had birdies on the 16th and 17th holes and had a chance at 9-under to take the lead alone, but came up short on a 15-foot birdie try on the final hole.
Past U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson opened at 4-under 66. Paul Casey, who tied for second last week at the PGA Championship, was at 67.
Brooks Koepka was 10 shots behind after a 72. Justin Rose finished a stroke worse at 73.
Koepka said he was flat after playing several weeks in a row. “A bit tired, to be honest with you, so definitely came out flat,” he said. “But I’ve got to play, I’ve got no other option.”