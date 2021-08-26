Complex defenses await Holton Ahlers, Donnie Kirkpatrick and the East Carolina offense.
A reflective Kirkpatrick, ECU’s offensive coordinator, emphasized Wednesday how much defenses have changed during the continuing evolution of college football schemes. He said some of Appalachian State’s formations are similar to ECU, but what has changed for Pirate starting quarterback Ahlers in recent practice days is predicting what App. State players might do in certain situations compared to earlier when he was trying solely to beat the Pirates’ defense in team drills.
“When I went to college, the offensive playbook was thick and the defense was like a flyer,” Kirkpatrick said. “Now, their playbook is bigger than our playbook. They have so many different personnel groupings and different stunts. Nobody plays base defense. Everybody has some kind of a scheme going, so you have to have ability for your quarterback to get you out of some bad looks. There are going to be some overloads and some bad looks, so you have to get into another play.”
ECU and App. State are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, a game set to be televised on ESPNU.
Ahlers is entering his third season as the Pirates’ full-time starting QB. The Greenville native has 7,093 career passing yards and 1,060 rushing spanning 30 games.
Both of Appalachian’s starting defensive ends are returning seniors in Caleb Spurlin and Demetrius Taylor, who led the Mountaineers with six sacks in 2020. The entire starting front seven, in fact, returns from last year’s Appalachian team that finished 9-3 after a 56-28 rout of North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The presence of veteran starters for the Mountaineers has caught the attention of Pirate head coach Mike Houston.
“We have to get through the weekend, because that is when the heavy work for both us and Appalachian will be is through the weekend,” he said. “Then the closer it gets to Thursday, the excitement is going to be there. I am glad we do have experience coming back, but we don’t have the experience they have coming back. I looked at their depth charts (Wednesday) and virtually everybody in their two-deep is a junior or a senior. But I do think our experience does help with not being quiet as a jittery for the first game, and that’s a lot different than last year.”
App. State’s projected starting quarterback is former Clemson backup and Duke starter Chase Brice.
Houston announced earlier in the week that second-year freshman Mason Garcia has earned the No. 2 spot behind Ahlers. Ryan Stubblefield has been practicing as the third-team QB.
ECU’s full depth chart should be released Monday prior to Houston’s game-week news conference.
Garcia started one game a year ago when Ahlers was not available to play versus Navy. The 6-foot-5, 241-pound Garcia played in three games his rookie season and attempted a total of 23 passes, completing 10 for 103 yards. One of his main highlights against Navy was a 3-yard touchdown run in the first half.
“We thought he was trending the best way,” Kirkpatrick said. “He’s a tremendous talent and just needs more playing time. ... We would have a package ready for him and obviously, I don’t think he’s ready to be Holton Ahlers, with that experience and have maybe the complete playbook with the checks and different things available to him, but he has great ability. We know he’s a great dual threat and he can run, he’s big and he can be physical.
“We would roll with him (if Ahlers was out). Every day when they are in there, they are playing like they are the starter.”