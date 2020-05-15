Kendall Futrell spent most of his East Carolina football career studying an actual physical playbook and having to physically be in the Ward Sports Medicine Building to watch game film.
He entered the National Football League a few weeks ago as a Cincinnati Bengals rookie not only in a typical high-tech environment, but one that was amped up even more into a completely virtual professional lifestyle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bengals held a full-team Zoom meeting on Monday. Futrell soaked in that experience and everything else that has followed this week while living in Greenville.
“It’s all on the iPad, so I’m able to watch film and see the playbook and pretty much do everything I need,” said Futrell, a 6-foot-2, 226-pound pass rusher projected as an outside linebacker at the pro level, who was signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent the same night the NFL draft was completed on April 25. “That has been really cool, because it’s my first time with that type of thing. At ECU, we had paper playbooks and you actually had to come in the building to watch film until like last year. It’s definitely cool to have everything on an iPad right there when you need it.”
The entire experience already has been unique for Futrell, who also graduated from South Central High School in 2016 and made one start as a freshman for the Pirates that same year.
“It’s definitely different and kind of hard to explain,” he said. “It definitely feels real, but it just doesn’t feel all the way real yet. I’m ready to get up there physically and start practicing and really meeting people face-to-face and that kind of thing. That’s when I’ll feel like it’s 100 percent real.”
Futrell said he is hoping that trip north becomes a reality in July, but he hasn’t received an official updated timeline for offseason workouts.
Cincinnati is scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers during Week 1 on Sept. 13.
Futrell’s entry to the NFL can be at least partially attributed to his speed and his senior season, when he had 11 sacks, and his 16 tackles for loss ranked fourth in the American Athletic Conference. He also forced three fumbles.
He entered his senior year with five career sacks.
His college career ended Nov. 30 on senior day at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, and the Bengals eventually emerged as the frontrunner to become Futrell’s NFL destination.
“I was kind of researching the Bengals even before I got picked up, because I had been talking to them the most and had a feeling I would probably end up going there,” he said. “As soon as it happened, I was really excited and enjoyed the night with my family. Then that next day, I was right back to work and working out and that kind of stuff. ... I’m just trying to learn the defense well and the playbook well, in and out, and just to get know everybody.
“I’ve been watching games. They have it where you can watch how a play works and then at the end it will actually show them running that play. I’ve been doing a ton of that, just watching how a play is run and what my responsibility would be like, then watch the video of the play of them actually playing. I have an idea of how it looks.”