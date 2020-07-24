Evan Kruczynski is touching a baseball still an average of six times per week, which is at least the number of days per week he will be watching professional baseball.
Kruczynski, an East Carolina ace pitcher for his sophomore through senior seasons (2015-17), was one of the minor leaguers not selected in the St. Louis Cardinals’ player pool list for Major League Baseball’s shortened 60-game season. Major shakeups in MLB pool rosters can occur only if there is a COVID-19 outbreak within a team’s position group, which combined with no minor league baseball means Kruczynski is like many other players bound to do more watching than playing while staying in the Milwaukee, Wis., area. The 6-foot-5 left-hander reached Triple-A last year in the St. Louis farm system.
“It’s a numbers game and they can only select so many guys, but at the end of the day, I still have a job and getting paid and still have work to do,” said Kruczynski, a Franklin, Wis., native, during a phone interview Tuesday. “They basically told me to stay ready in case somebody goes down, but I’m not playing any type of competitive baseball right now. ... If they take a player off without there being an outbreak of COVID, they would have to release that player from the entire organization. They made it pretty tough to fluctuate the roster ... but I’d rather stay prepared so if my name does get called I don’t look like a total clown who hasn’t picked up a baseball in a couple months.”
Kruczynski prefers to pitch off a mound at least once a week, if not twice. The hurler said he has intensified his work in the weightroom since leaving spring training with the Cardinals in West Palm Beach, Fla., in March.
Keeping a steady routine has been a challenge.
“The toughest part, for me for sure, is trying to find that routine,” he said. “You get into the flow of things during the season — the day after your start you have your long-distance running day and then a light catch day and stuff like that. When you’re home, things come up. We have to move around our bullpen days, depending on if we have a catcher in town, or just different stuff that comes up. ... But we’re all making it work and getting our work in.
“It’s kind of surprising how many guys in this area are in the same boat. I think only three out of the 15 minor league guys in our area were selected. There a couple facilities here — Hitters Baseball Academy, Stiks travel baseball and a NCAA Division III school, Milwaukee School of Engineering, which just built a brand new field — that have opened up, and it was a pretty cool that before the major leaguers reported, some of the Brewers pitchers were out there throwing live BPs with us.”
The former Pirate feels fortunate to be one of the players still getting paid by his organization.
“We’re getting basically Double-A money, which I definitely can’t complain about and there are definitely people in worse situations,” said Kruczynski, who is the only ECU winning pitcher in the Pirates’ NCAA super regional history, a feat he accomplished in Game 1 of the 2016 Lubbock Super Regional at Texas Tech. “A lot of my friends got released because of this.”
St. Louis hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates, beginning tonight at 8:15, as part of MLB’s opening weekend.
“I have a bunch of buddies now who I used to play with who are throughout Major League Baseball and up there now, so this could actually be a pretty cool opportunity,” Kruczynski said of watching the Cardinals and other teams. “It’s very rare we can just sit back and watch a game and kind of break it down and analyze it as minor league players. I’ll watch and try my best to keep up.”
Kruczynski’s recent work has included facing prospects Gavin Lux (L.A. Dodgers) and Jarred Kelenic (Seattle Mariners), two hitters who could soon be on the verge of regular MLB status. Kruczynski’s pro highlights already include pitching against Detroit Tigers longtime standout Miguel Cabrera, and being opposed on the mound by former East Carolina standout Seth Maness in a Triple-A game last year.
Kruczynski has a 15-19 record and 4.64 ERA in 332 innings spanning three years in the minors. He started his 2019 campaign in Triple-A Memphis before being sent back down a level to the Double-A Springfield (Miss.) Cardinals. He was an All-Star in 2018 in the Advanced Single-A Florida State League.
“In my opinion, (Triple-A) was the biggest jump as a pitcher,” he said. “It was the first time of actually using major league baseballs, which are different than minor league baseballs. When hitters get them, those balls go. There’s not a lot of small-ball going on, but a lot of guys just trying to take you deep and taking monster swings. You run into a lot of veteran hitters and a lot of guys who have been in the big leagues and up and down. Pitching is a lot of setting hitters up, but some of these veteran guys, they do a really good job of setting pitchers up.”
Armstrong, Hoffman included
Two former East Carolina pitchers — Shawn Armstrong and Jeff Hoffman — were included on opening day rosters for the start of the Major League Baseball season.
Hoffman made it with the Colorado Rockies and Shawn Armstrong for the Baltimore Orioles. They both are slated to begin out of the bullpen.
Armstrong is a natural reliever and profiles as a set-up man. Hoffman is a candidate to still make starts for Colorado after making 15 with the Rockies a year ago and producing a 2-6 record and 6.56 ERA. He went 6-5 in 2017 and was the No. 9 overall pick of the 2014 draft.