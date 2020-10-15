Beat writer Ronnie Woodward gets you ready for East Carolina football's second home game of the season, versus Navy, with his three questions video.
Check it out below:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Beat writer Ronnie Woodward gets you ready for East Carolina football's second home game of the season, versus Navy, with his three questions video.
Check it out below:
Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.