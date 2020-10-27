ecu1.jpg

East Carolina's Aaron Ramseur pressures against Navy

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

East Carolina football has a Friday night game this week at Tulsa. Check out beat writer Ronnie Woodward's three questions heading into the 9:05 p.m. kickoff.

Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.