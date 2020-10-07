Snead return

East Carolina's Tyler Snead heads for the end zone on a kick return against South Florida at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium last year.

 File/The Daily Reflector

East Carolina and South Florida are both looking to move up in the AAC football standings.

Check out video below for three questions to know heading into the game in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN-Plus:

