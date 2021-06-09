DSC_8656.jpg

East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams watches as first baseman Thomas Francisco catches the ball on a pickoff attempt last weekend against Charlotte during the NCAA Greenville Regional.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

Check out beat writer Ronnie Woodward's three questions to know about the ECU baseball NCAA super regional series at Vanderbilt, which begins Friday at noon on ESPN2.

Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.