Check out video of the East Carolina football team taking the field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for the first "Purple Haze" of this season. The Pirates are hosting South Carolina for their first home game versus a Southeastern Conference opponent since 1999.
featured
WATCH: First "Purple Haze" of 2021 season
- By Ronnie Woodward Sports Writer
-
-
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Man arrested for DWI twice in three days
- SBI probes fuel purchases by former Wallace police officer
- ECU College of Business grad makes $5 million donation to school
- 217392 SHIRLEY BOYLES
- Showy perennial wildflower is a favorite of hummingbirds
- WOODWARD: No understating this handful of games
- Greensboro woman arrested for arson in Pitt County
- Packed house sees Conley hand Rose first loss
- Adoptable animals
- Hail to everyday heroes: On 9/11, Marching Pirates will play anthem with pride