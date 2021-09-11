Skull DFS 2021
By Ronnie Woodward Sports Writer

Check out video of the East Carolina football team taking the field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for the first "Purple Haze" of this season. The Pirates are hosting South Carolina for their first home game versus a Southeastern Conference opponent since 1999.

Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.