The East Carolina football team is 2-2 after holding on for a 31-28 win over Charleston Southern. Here's the opening statement from coach Mike Houston on Saturday night from Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium:
WATCH: Mike Houston on ECU win, 2-2 record
- By Ronnie Woodward Sports Writer
-
-
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Food truck operator files lawsuit against Farmville
- Fair returns Tuesday to begin second century in Pitt County
- Greenville's fire chief resigns after DWI arrest
- Man turns himself in after shooting into occupied vehicle
- 217680 JESSICA JONES
- 17 pounds of marijuana seized; couple arrested
- Request would allow large development on 10th Street
- Jolly Roger residents voice frustration at plumbing, room issues
- Student housing development wants to be an apartment
- Former District Court Judge Timothy Smith dies at age of 61