Play snap, 8-10-21

East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers gets ready for the snap of the ball during a short-yardage team drill Tuesday morning.

 Ronnie Woodward/The Daily Reflector

East Carolina's football practice Tuesday began with 11-on-11 drills and players in full pads for the first time this preseason. Check out videos of some of the action. 

See below, and more content is on Twitter via @RonnieW11. 

Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.