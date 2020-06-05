To muster a few of the most significant long shots in East Carolina baseball history, Travis Watkins actually shortened his swing.
The end of his 2016 season was historic, and it came together after Watkins struck out looking to end the bottom of the seventh inning with NCAA regional No. 3 seed ECU losing 4-3 to host Virginia in Charlottesville. It was 6-5 in the ninth when Watkins lofted a three-run home run to left field to stun the Cavaliers, kick-starting him going 7-for-15 with four home runs and 12 RBIs to end a postseason that saw the Pirates get as close as they ever have to reaching the College World Series.
Watkins’ two homers during Game 1 of the Lubbock Super Regional at Texas Tech included a grand slam. The Red Raiders walked him three times the next game.
“I had three home runs for the season going into the regional,” Watkins said. “So it wasn’t normal for me, but I have to give credit to (coach) Cliff (Godwin). I went into what we call our two-strike approach and you spread out your stance a little bit and don’t load, but just heel up, heel down, and simplify your swing. It helps with timing, especially when you’re facing pitchers of that caliber like Virginia and their stuff. ... I probably should have done that a little earlier, huh?”
Charlie Yorgen stood on third base as the ball sailed over the outfield wall to beat the Cavs. He raced to home plate and yelled at teammates to clear the area as they were jumping in celebration and spilling onto the infield.
It was an unforgettable moment for Pirate players, coaches and fans, yet a different experience for Watkins in real time.
“You black out and don’t really remember anything at all,” he said. “I have to rewatch the video to make sure I touched all the bases. It’s one of those things where when I hit it, I thought it was deep enough to get the runner in from third for a SAC fly. I looked up and said, ‘Oh man, that is still going.’ Then it landed and it was like, ‘Holy cow, we just won.’ We still laugh at the celebration because if you watch it, I throw my helmet up in the air and it lands right back on the pile.
“I forget who it hit, but it hit somebody right on the top of the head. People always tell me I’ll never forget that, but I don’t really even remember it. It was one of those weird moments.”
ECU, which scored five runs on five hits in the ninth inning, did not lose a game during the double-elimination Charlottesville Regional. It beat William & Mary in the championship.
Watkins’ homer was a major highlight of ECU’s 2016 postseason and still for the entirety of Pirate athletics. The one win against Texas Tech the next weekend still is the only victory ever by the Pirates in a best-of-three super regional series.
Heartbreak came in not winning a second contest against the Red Raiders to make the eight-team CWS field. Texas Tech barely held off East Carolina in the 12th inning of Game 2 and won, 3-1, in the 13th.
“I probably think about it once a week and it crushes me,” said Evan Kruczynski, who earned the pitching victory in Game 1, when Watkins, his catcher, went 3-for-5 with two HRs and six RBIs. “It would have been pretty sweet to be the team that did it, but at the end of the day, what happened in Charlottesville was just incredible.”
The Pirates had confidence from taking two-of-three in a weekend series at UVa. earlier in the year, and motivation from going 0-2 at the American Athletic Conference tournament. Not winning a game at the AAC tourney meant busing home from Clearwater, Fla., and spending the weekend prior to the regional conducting fall-like practices and scrimmages.
Now years past the demands of those weekend workouts, Godwin and players are thankful for the entire experience.
“When we got to our 1 hour and 15 minutes to practice (at the Charlottesville Regional), there was an assistant coach that later said they saw us practicing and said, ‘Those guys are for real,’” Godwin said. “It was just the way we went about our business. We got the kids to flip their mentality. Probably going 0-2 in the conference tournament, I know people were pissed, but it was the best thing. It was emotional and we were going to be ready to go.”
Mentality and cohesion are pillars in what made the 2016 Pirates click, especially in eliminating Virginia and nearly doing the same to Texas Tech and its slew of Major League Baseball draft picks.
Watkins noted the number of players who were roommates at Copper Beech apartments, forcing them to spend most of their days together and to bond. Those natural and off-the-field moments helped set up a postseason for the Pirates unlike any other.
“It’s who we are,” Kruczynski said. “For the talent level we had and to get that close to Omaha, that’s what is special. Cliff got the most out of that many blue-collar guys that might have been pretty good high school baseball players, but we weren’t top-level talent. We were just guys who loved the game and loved each other.”