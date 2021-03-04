East Carolina's basketball team had a slow start in its return to game action Thursday, and then rallied at times with the night ending as a 64-60 loss to UCF in Minges Coliseum.
The Pirates trailed by two points twice inside the final 5:30, but they never led in the game and the contest featured no ties.
"We would get it down and then a 4-0 run or 5-0 run to get it back to eight, so we just kept chipping away and never obviously took the lead," Pirate coach Joe Dooley said. "I thought we had some opportunities when we had some runs to maybe keep it rolling, but (UCF's Darius) Perry made some plays."
ECU's first timeout was called at the 16:49 mark in the first half and the Pirates (8-9, 2-9 American Athletic Conference) already trailing 13-3. They were especially disjoined on offense during the opening 5 minutes, which could have possibly been expected in their first game since Feb. 8.
The hosts trailed 36-28 at halftime and chipped away throughout the second half, cutting it to 59-57 when Tremont Robinson-White stole the ball and glided around a defender for a one-handed dunk in transition with 3:21 remaining to lift the crowd of mostly hundreds of students. Jamile Reynolds dropped in a bucket for the Knights, who then got a huge 3 by Darin Green from far behind the arc for a 64-57 advantage at the 2:20 mark.
- J.J. Miles was a bright spot for the Pirate offense early in the second half, hitting on each of his first two 3-point attempts, then he was forced to the bench for an extended break with leg cramping. He re-entered at the 11:01 mark and UCF up 53-46. He also had a 3 bounce out with the Pirates down 64-60 inside the final minute, eventually finishing 2-of-8 from the outside and with eight points.
- UCF started the game on an 8-0 run and led by as many as 13 points during the opening 20 minutes. It shot 7-of-17 from 3-point range in the first half to gain control.
"It was very tough and three weeks off it was very hard," ECU player Jayden Gardner said. "They hit us in the mouth early. They are a team that's been playing and I think they've played like nine since we (last) played."
- Gardner made both of his 3-point attempts and led the Pirates with 18 points and seven rebounds. Tristen Newton also scored 18.
- ECU freshman reserve guard Noah Farrakhan made his fourth appearance since Dec. 19. He played in each half, totaling six minutes with an assist and missed 3-pointer.
- The game came one night after Dooley and the Pirates continued their recruiting push by receiving a public verbal commitment from Boston College transfer Wynston Tabbs, who averaged 13.3 points per game for the Eagles this season before entering the transfer portal. His last outing for Boston College was Jan. 16. The season-high for 3s for the Suitland, Md., native was four, which he did twice including a 4-of-6 mark against N.C. State in December.
He was listed as a 6-foot-2, 193-pound junior for this year after missing all of last season while injured and starting 14 games as a freshman in 2018-19.
- The Pirates were expectedly without Charles Coleman and Tyrie Jackson, who already were injured, and also Bitumba Baruti.