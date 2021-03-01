Cliff Godwin spent part of the preseason hyping up Carson Whisenhunt’s pitching arsenal and strikeout ability, and through two starts, opposing batters have felt the reality of that hype.
Whisenhunt guided the Pirates to a 9-2 rubber match win Sunday at Georgia Southern, striking out 11 Eagles with one walk and four hits allowed through 6.2 scoreless innings. The second-year freshman left-hander is 1-0 with 21 strikeouts, two walks and a 1.69 ERA in 10.2 innings.
“Proud of the way the guys stood in the face of a group that had some momentum (after GSU’s 10-7 win Saturday) and Carson Whisenhunt stood on the mound and just said, ‘Hey, you’re not going to win today,’” Godwin said Monday during a virtual news conference.
ECU’s seventh-year coach also said his team will stick with the same weekend rotation of Tyler Smith on Friday followed by Jake Kuchmaner on Saturday and then Whisenhunt on Sunday. Whisenhunt’s only walk at GSU was in the seventh inning on his final batter.
“Those guys (Smith, Kuchmaner) have been in the fire for a long time, and Carson is continuing to get his confidence and we couldn’t move him up this weekend even if we wanted to because of the pitch count he had (95 pitches),” Godwin said. “His back tightened up on a pitch he threw on the last batter he faced. Of course he wanted to stay out there and didn’t want out of the game, but it’s a little bit tight today and we’ll get him some treatment and get him ready to go for Sunday.”
The latest win by ECU (6-1), which moved up five spots Monday to No. 17 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, also featured an inning thrown by Gavin Williams. The junior former projected weekend starter struck out three with one walk and a hit batsman in five batters faced in his season debut from a preseason injury.
He threw in the high-90s mph in the outing and is likely to be a bullpen option for this weekend’s home series versus Appalachian State.
“Just to have him out there, I think, is an adrenaline boost for our team,” Godwin said. “He’s special and I don’t know what his role is going to be moving forward. We can’t just start him right now, because his pitch count is not where it needs to be. He feels great today.”
Relief pitching was important throughout the ECU-Georgia Southern series. Friday’s 6-4 victory by the visitors included Cam Colmore striking out three batters in the bottom of the ninth for a save and a 2-0 record through ECU’s first five games.
Matt Bridges went 2.1 innings and hit for himself with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, smacking an RBI single up the middle to score Ryder Giles for a 6-4 edge in his second-career at-bat.
The win by the Eagles (2-5) on Saturday included them being opportunistic versus a total of six Pirate pitchers, beginning with starter Jake Kuchmaner giving up five runs on seven hits in 4.2 frames with five strikeouts and no walks. C.J. Mayhue and Skylar Brooks faced seven combined batters and didn’t record an out. Mayhue had a rare rough outing in being charged with four runs on four hits and a walk.
Also Saturday, Connor Norby and Lane Hoover collided in right field, which Godwin said Monday gave Hoover a concussion with a knee to the face, and he is currently sidelined. That pushes freshman Ryley Johnson more into the starting outfield rotation. Norby served as the Pirates’ leadoff hitter Sunday, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and his first home run of the season.
Norby’s productive weekend has him with a .483 batting average for the year, seven runs scored and six RBIs.
“He did an unbelievable job and he was pretty shook up after Saturday’s game, just because of Hoover,” Godwin said. “I didn’t know how we would play, just to be honest. He played great and blocked out all the stuff and just he was worried about Hoover, but went out and played baseball. Of course, his knee is sore because he ran into Hoover full-speed, but he played great yesterday.”
Seth Caddell has a team-high three home runs. Josh Moylan, who was named American Athletic Conference player of the week on Monday, is second with two after he crushed one versus Duke on Tuesday and then hit his second on Saturday.
The D1Baseball Top 25 featured a lot of movement among Atlantic Coast Conference clubs and Arkansas as the new No. 1. North Carolina entered as 25th, but Duke, Wake Forest, N.C. State and Florida State all dropped out.