A home run trot by Seth Caddell during the fourth inning Friday included some looks and chatter around the infield at Clark-LeClair Stadium. It was a sign East Carolina was proud about having Tulane pitcher Braden Olthoff in an unprecedented situation.
A national baseball pitching showdown during Game 1 of the ECU-Tulane series went to the Pirates and their ace, Gavin Williams, in convincing fashion to begin their critical four-game American Athletic Conference set. Olthoff had never allowed more than three earned runs in his two-year Tulane career, but he was charged four (all earned) on nine hits in 4.0 innings with as many home runs yielded as he had strikeouts against the No. 13 Pirates.
“It’s the first- and second-place teams, but we’re trying to focus on ourselves,” Caddell said after a 12-4 victory. “I just thought with (Williams) on the mound, we have a really good chance to win any game.”
Williams’ first three pitches were 96, 97 and 98 mph, respectively. After a breaking pitch for a ball, he fanned Tulane leadoff man Collin Burns on a high 98 mph fastball.
He tallied his sixth straight outing with at least nine strikeouts, improving his season ERA to 1.29 with a 7-0 record. He struck out nine and walked one batter in 5.1 frames with two runs allowed on five hits. He threw 95 pitches before reliever Cam Colmore helped protect the lead.
“I didn’t notice anything differently before the game, but he looked like he was ready to make a statement,” Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said of his team’s lead hurler. “He was throwing the ball well and had his slider with, of course, his fastball command. ... I thought Gavin set the tone first, and when you’re facing another ace, your ace has to be good. Gavin was really good. In the first five innings, he was lights-out.”
Coverage of the rest of the series is available on reflector.com.
Caddell plated the first run Friday with an RBI groundout. ECU’s three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth included a solo home run by Bryson Worrell followed immediately by Caddell lofting a high homer over the left field wall.
Olthoff came into the day with one home run allowed in two seasons at Tulane. His previous two starts consisted of 15.0 total innings, one earned run, 20 strikeouts and zero walks.
ECU finished the game with 16 hits, including a Connor Norby home run off a reliever.
“Our guys were locked in and, when we’re locked in, we are pretty good,” Godwin said. “The key is to be locked in.”