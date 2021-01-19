An important step in East Carolina football’s offseason plan began Tuesday with players working out under the direction of John Williams.
One day after the official ECU football Twitter account noted that “2021 starts (Tuesday),” the same account posted a video of players running sprints at the Cliff Moore Practice Facility as Williams, a Greenville native and ECU’s director of strength and conditioning, shouted out words of challenge and motivation.
“You have to earn it,” Williams said in the Tuesday morning video. “It’s the first day — compete.”
The Pirates held their first team meeting last Friday that included transfers and other players who were added to the official roster for the spring semester, such as former Oklahoma linebacker Ryan Jones who is getting a shot at tight end for the ECU offense. North Carolina transfer safety D.J. Ford also is aiming for a big impact with the Pirates as a 6-foot-3, 215-pound graduate student.
Head coach Mike Houston has been monitoring the arrival of the important January and February winter workouts in the weight room and on fields in preparation for spring practices in March. ECU’s entire spring practice schedule a year ago was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we have right now is the culture we said we wanted to create,” said Houston in December, a few days after his squad upset SMU, 52-38, and finished with a 3-5 American Athletic Conference record in Houston’s second season, an improvement from a 1-7 league mark in 2019. “I’ve talked to them about all the things they have to be cautious of, but they want to represent each other and the university in a first-class manner. They are doing that, and our play on the field is continuing to improve. Strength and conditioning and spring practice and all those things are going to be critical. ... I want to give coach big John and his staff the maximum time they can have with these guys.
“In that weight room and on that field, it’s bigger, faster and stronger, and for some of them, it’s slimmer, faster, stronger. For all of them, it’s maturity.”
Houston also in December lauded the growth of his rising senior class, pointing out linebacker Bruce Bivens as an example of the progression of maturity and leadership skills since Houston took the ECU job in December of 2018.
Implementing newcomers is now part of the offseason process, especially at linebacker and in the secondary, where the Pirates hope they made valuable additions with their December signing class.
ECU also has appointed Tim Daoust to replace Byron Thweatt, who was the team’s defensive ends/outside linebackers coach last year and was not renewed for this year. Daoust was the defensive line coach at Sam Houston State and previously a two-year defensive coordinator at Western Michigan.
Transfers added for the spring were Ford, Jones, cornerback Jayden Chalmers (Fork Union Military Academy) and inside linebacker Jacoby Simpson from Cisco (Texas) College after he spent the 2018 and ‘19 seasons at TCU. Freshmen who enrolled and were added to the roster were linebacker Zion Evans, kicker Colson Graham, receiver Hunter Harrelson, linebacker Jack Laslo, receiver Josh Murphy, offensive lineman Richard Pearce, quarterback Walter Simmons, defensive back Cruz Temple and DB John Wright.
Simmons, who is from Orange Park, Fla., and passed for 1,747 yards and rushed for 527 more as a senior at Oakleaf High, was the lone QB offered by the Pirates during the last recruiting cycle. He joined a room that already included freshmen Mason Garcia and Ryan Stubblefield from last year’s team.
Ford’s collegiate career began at UNC in 2016 (10 games played as a freshman) and he was part of two bowl appearances with the Tar Heels before opting out of the 2020 season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
“He was a starter in their secondary (in 2019) and an outstanding young man with high character and very intelligent,” Houston said. “He’s really a great playmaker. When you watch his highlights from UNC, he was a sideline-to-sideline safety and I think he can play multiple positions in the back-end. We’re really excited to have him.”