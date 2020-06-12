There was trade-off for East Carolina baseball's roster during the Major League Baseball draft late Thursday night, when hard-throwing pitcher Gavin Williams sealed his return to ECU for another season but one of the Pirates' top recruits was selected by the Chicago Cubs.
Williams had draft interest and conversations for the second time in his career, yet was not selected during the five-round draft and will be a junior again for the Pirates in 2021. He also was picked in the 30th round by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017 out of Cape Fear High School, but he chose college baseball over turning pro.
Another return to college for right-handed Williams gives the Pirates a potential veteran weekend rotation of him, Jake Kuchmaner and Tyler Smith for next year. Lefty C.J. Mayhue was a freshman All-American this year.
Pirate junior Alec Burleson was drafted during second round compensation picks by the St. Louis Cardinals. ECU recruit Koen Moreno, a pitcher from Panther Creek High School, went in the fifth round to the Chicago Cubs. Both players are expected to sign with their professional clubs.
Amid a few injures, Williams has been limited to five-career starts and 38 total appearances with 70 strikeouts, 32 walks and one save in 68 innings. The 6-foot-6, 240-pounder has been clocked at throwing 100 miles per hour multiple times, including in the championship game of the 2019 NCAA Greenville regional when he started and tossed the first 3.1 innings with one run allowed.
He was slated to be ECU's opening day starter this year as part of a weekend rotation with Kuchmaner and Smith, but a preseason hand injury halted those plans and limited Williams to two relief appearances in the shortened season. He produced three scoreless innings with two hits allowed, five strikeouts and two walks.
Softball stadium
In conjunction with a gift from Max R. Joyner, Sr., and as part of East Carolina University’s ongoing capital campaign, the Pirate Club announced Friday the naming of ECU’s softball stadium as the Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.
Joyner, Sr., a Greenville native and lifetime member of the Pirate Club, graduated from ECU in 1955 with an A.B. Degree in Business Administration after a stint in the United States Army. He and his late wife Kitty have been extremely active in all areas of the institution and have served in a number of leadership capacities. They have donated more than 50 scholarships benefitting students, and Joyner, Sr., earned the Virgil Clark ’50 Distinguished Service Award in 2015.
Joyner, Sr., was a two-term member of the ECU Board of Trustees (1985-1993). Max Joyner, Jr., is currently on the board.
The Pirates' softball stadium has undergone aesthetic improvements in recent years, including new backstop padding, artificial turf in foul ground and a full enclosure of the hitting cages.
