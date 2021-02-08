East Carolina baseball’s first starting pitcher of the season will likely be Jake Kuchmaner or Tyler Smith.
Coach Cliff Godwin named them as the leading candidates Monday, adding that hard-throwing Gavin Williams has not pitched during a preseason scrimmage while out with an injury that is not arm-related.
“He has thrown bullpens and is getting better, but he definitely won’t start opening weekend,” Godwin said. “Gavin knows that and our staff knows that. We want to make sure to bring him along slowly. We would rather have him at full strength at the end of the season than the beginning of the season.”
Carson Whisenhunt, Carter Spivey and Cam Colmore are other candidates to be weekend starters for the No. 25 Pirates, who are scheduled to host Rhode Island Feb. 19-21.
Williams threw 15.2 innings as a freshman and a career-high 49.1 in 2019 before suffering a preseason hand injury last year, which limited him to three scoreless innings as a junior. He received Major League Baseball draft interest but returned to ECU for a second junior season.
Kuchmaner, a left-hander along with Whisenhunt, turned in a 2.99 ERA in 87.1 innings in 2019 and 0.60 last year in four starts. Smith, who has 30 career starts, is one of the team’s three seniors.
Godwin described his roster as full strength in terms of players being out of COVID-19 protocols. The team has participated in two full sets of weekend intrasquad scrimmages.
“This weekend was good and the guys have done a good job to this point,” he said. “Obviously, we all know it’s different and we’re just trying to keep our bubble tight as we move forward. We’re in a pretty good situation with the amount of guys who have antibodies from the fall and the guys that just came out of COVID protocol. ... We have about 30 guys for about the next month who are in a safe bubble that the doctors don’t have to test because they have antibodies and are in the 90-day window. We’re in good shape for at least the next month of having our players on the field.”
Streak is stopped
East Carolina’s women’s basketball team was in danger of losing its eighth straight game on Saturday until a dominant fourth quarter for a timely 67-53 win at Memphis.
The win moved ECU (6-10, 4-7) into a tie for sixth place with Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference. It was then announced Monday the Pirates will not play first-place South Florida on Wednesday because of COVID-19 related issues within the USF program.
Memphis (4-8, 2-5) led 43-32 at halftime and also 47-44 at the end of the third before a 23-6 advantage in the fourth by the Pirates, who recorded their first win since Dec. 22 and got 20 points from Lashonda Monk to lead their three scorers in double figures.
ECU scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to take the lead and finished with a 24-9 edge in points off turnovers. Maddie Moore scored 15 points with five rebounds, and fellow forward Dominique Claytor had eight points and four steals.
Volleyball opener
Adler Augustin’s first match as ECU volleyball coach was a 3-1 win (25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14) at North Carolina A&T.
Bri Wood and Sydney Kleinman each posted a match-high 15 kills. Kleinman also led with 14 digs. Alisi Motu’apuaka, a senior transfer from Bryant, turned in a solid ECU debut with a double-double of 40 assists and 13 digs.
ECU compiled 54 kills on 150 attempts, while limiting the Aggies to .104 hitting percentage.
All-conference nod
ECU iunior Lindsay Yentz secured all-league honors for the first time in her career with an eighth-place finish at the American Athletic Conference cross country championships, held at 4 Mile Resort in Augusta, Kan.
Yentz posted a career-best 6K time of 21:38 to become the first all-conference performer for the Pirate women since Anna Bristle in 2018. Freshman teammate Maddie Hatfield was next across the finish line in 22:37.
East Carolina matched their 2019 results in finishing sixth in both the men’s and women’s divisions. Tulsa claimed both championships.
Indoor meet
Melicia Mouzzon made her season debut for East Carolina in indoor track in the 60-meter dash, turning in a prelim time of 7.68 to win her heat and advance to the finals at the Brant Tolsma Invitational hosted by Liberty.
She placed third in the finals, crossing the finish line in 7.60 seconds.
Brooke and Bria Stith both made the finals in the 60-meter hurdles. Brooke finished seventh.
Sommer Knight took fifth in the pole vault (3.91 meters). The lone male to compete for the Pirates was Niejel Wilkins, who was sixth in the long jump at 6.59 meters.