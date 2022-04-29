East Carolina’s college football home, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, has an official capacity of 51,000. That makes it the second-largest college football venue in the state.
Only N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium holds more at 57,583.
When Pirates athletic director Jon Gilbert gave a presentation during the Athletics and Advancement Committee portion of Thursday’s ECU Board of Trustees meeting, he was asked an interesting question.
Is Dowdy-Ficklen too big?
“What are our thoughts about making our stadium look better on television by moving the people from the very top?” a board member asked Gilbert in regard to empty seats showing up during TV broadcasts.
Gilbert’s answer was enlightening and offered a look at what ECU and teams across the country are dealing with as it becomes easier for fans to follow their favorite teams from places other than the stadium.
“We’ve talked about that and there are quite a few season-ticket holders that are up there,” Gilbert said. “We’re ranging from $150 in the upper deck or lower bowl for $350. There are a lot of people that want the entry-level $150 price that is in the upper deck. But we probably have a few too many seats for football given all the other dynamics.”
As for the experience?
“No matter how much premium seating you have it’s almost never enough,” Gilbert said. “No one wants to go to a game anymore, and I’m talking about any game: baseball, football, basketball, without some amenity. The more amenities that we can create at different price points, at different levels, the better off we’ll be from a season ticket standpoint. “
During football head coach Mike Houston’s first season at ECU in 2019, the college announced 14,000 season ticket sales. The following year was zero due to COVID-19. Last season, the college sold around 13,500 season tickets. Gilbert announced a goal of 14,500 for this season, with about 2,000 more to go to reach that expectation.
Gilbert said that the most season tickets purchased for a football season were around 22,000 for the 2008-09 season. That is a number that is unlikely to be reached again, however, as Gilbert cited improved access to games via streaming options which allow fans to watch games from anywhere.
During the mid-2000s, games were at the mercy of limited TV channels and options which led to fans having to be physically present in the stadium to consume games.
“It will take us a lot to get back there. I’m not sure we can ever get back to 22,000,” Gilbert said. “And the only reason I make a comment as direct as that is the TV platform has changed so much. Back then there was one game on, or a couple of games on, and if you didn’t make the linear network you were not on TV.
“Now, if we’re not picked up by a linear network we can stream it. You can be on your boat and watch it online. That has had a direct impact on season ticket sales across the country.”
The Pirates open their season at home against N.C. State on Sept. 3. The game time for the anticipated in-state rivalry won’t be announced until late May or early June, and Gilbert said that he has requested for the game to have a start time of late afternoon or evening.
That, however, is largely out of the programs’ control as game times hinge on TV availability.
“I have asked our conference office repeatedly about a late-afternoon or night start for that game,” Gilbert said. “We are totally at the mercy of TV, but I want you to know it doesn’t go without asking.”
Operating in the name, image and likeness era continues to be an ongoing process. The goal behind the rule was to allow athletes to cash in on a service provided, though the actual nature of the process has been murky.
“The intent of the rule was a student-athlete could benefit from the name, image and likeness from a business or in the community,” Gilbert said. “It has become everything but that. It is essentially pay-for-play. It has headed down a very slippery slope. There is just a lot of horror stories out there. But it is real, it is a space that we’re going to have to work in.
“We can’t have direct ties from an NIL perspective, but we need businesses and individuals in the community to buy into it to provide NIL opportunities for our athletes.”