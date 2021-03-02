East Carolina’s women’s basketball team scored 81 points in its first game of the season, which was a loss at Towson. ECU scored 81 again Saturday, but did it in a much more enjoyable outcome.
The Pirates beat Memphis 81-62 in Minges Coliseum in their final home game, turning a one-point halftime deficit into a late-season, runaway win thanks to a 25-12 scoring advantage in the third quarter.
“When you’re getting layups like that and you’re finishing, it makes the game fun,” Pirate coach Kim McNeill said.
ECU (8-12, 6-9 American Athletic Conference) improved to 3-2 in its five games played since Jan. 30. The Pirates also matched their league win total from last year, when they went 6-10 in McNeill’s first season. They finish their regular season tonight at Tulane (15-7, 11-6).
Maddie Moore scored a game-high 18 points as one of four double-figure scorers for the Pirates.
The hosts’ 19 steals helped them finish with a 29-14 advantage in points off turnovers. Memphis (4-12, 2-9) faded after halftime, shooting 2-of-10 from 3-point range and 4-for-10 on free throws in the second half.
Lashonda Monk’s first basket for ECU was a layup after a Dominique Claytor steal and nifty one-handed assist on a bounce pass, making it 38-37 Tigers at the 6:28 mark in the third quarter.
Another steal, this time by Sierra DaCosta, set up Taniyah Thompson’s transition layup for a 40-38 Pirate edge with 5:53 left in the third. That was ECU’s first lead of the game.
When Monk slapped the ball near midcourt for a steal and converted a layup early in the fourth quarter, the Pirates went up by 16 points. Moore then splashed in a 3 for a 64-45 lead with 8:44 remaining.
“We work on it every day in practice of transition and just getting out (on offense),” Monk said. “We do a lot of drills where we just run and somebody launches the ball. That’s just kind of us implementing what we work on in practice.”
The Pirates faced an early 12-point deficit, 18-6, and DaCosta’s 3-point shooting and command of half-court offense helped them cut into the lead. It was 32-31 Memphis at halftime.
DaCosta made 3-of-6 from 3-point range in the first half for nine points. Monk was scoreless on 0-for-6 shooting from the field, then scored all nine of her points in the second half. She also grabbed six rebounds, had four assists and three steals.
Sweep to savor
The ECU volleyball team played North Carolina for the first time since 2002 and swept the Tar Heels, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16, on Sunday afternoon in Minges Coliseum, ECU’s first victory over the Heels since 1978. UNC was on a 29-match win streak in the series and had not been swept this season.
The victory by the Pirates (2-4) also stopped a four-game losing streak this season. It was their second straight win over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent, combined with knocking off N.C. State 3-2 in Raleigh on Sept. 5, 2019.
East Carolina finished on top defensively, out-digging the visitors 51-47 while racking up 11 total blocks. UNC’s Aziah Buckner had a match-high 13 kills to highlight her double-double. Sydney Kleinman tallied an ECU-high nine kills, and senior libero Camryn Allen recorded a match-best 15 digs.
Softball also sweeps
The Pirate Invitational resulted in East Carolina’s softball team sweeping Ohio in three weekend games inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.
ECU’s 7-0 Sunday victory cemented its first sweep of the season, including reliever Whitney Sanford (2-0) credited with the win for her two scoreless innings. On offense, senior infielder Rachel McCollum (4-for-4, R) became the first Pirate this year to record four hits in a game.
The Pirates (8-2) won the other games 5-1 and 10-4.
Soccer DRAWs
The East Carolina women’s soccer team went to overtime for the second straight American Athletic Conference match, this time finishing with a 1-1 draw at Temple on Sunday.
ECU (1-2-1, 1-0-1 AAC) was quick off the mark on offense against Temple (1-2-1, 0-2-1), scoring in the fourth minute of play. Annabelle Abbott was able to flick the ball past a Temple defender, setting up a goal for Madie Knaggs and 1-0 lead. Pirate goalie Maeve English finished with three saves.
First home defeat
A gap in possession was too much for the ECU women’s lacrosse team to overcome as the Pirates fell to No. 8 Duke 16-4 on Sunday afternoon. It was the first home loss in three game for ECU (2-3), and Duke improved to 4-1.
Pitt softball unbeaten
The Pitt Community College baseball team split a pair of road games recently, winning 13-10 over Barton College JV before a 13-8 loss to Louisburg College on Thursday.
The win by Pitt (1-2) over Barton included a home run by Cam Jackson, who had a monster day, going 3-for-5 with four runs scored and three RBIs. The Bulldogs are scheduled to play again this weekend with a series versus Bryant & Stratton College.
In softball, PCC (5-0-1) won 9-6 at Spartanburg Methodist on Sunday. Reliever LeAnn Pittman was the Bulldogs’ most effective pitcher with 3.1 scoreless innings, and Summer Campbell (4-for-4, 3 Rs, RBI) led the offense.