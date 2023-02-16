...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
ECU’s Danae McNeal drives in for a layup against Wichita State earlier this season. McNeal scored a career-high 20 points in Wednesday night’s win at Cincinnati.
After trailing by as many as 11 points in the game, the East Carolina women’s basketball team rallied to upend Cincinnati, 68-57, on Wednesday evening in Fifth Third Arena.
It was the fourth straight league win for the Pirates, who inched closer to a 20-win campaign at 18-8 overall and 9-4 in the American Athletic Conference.
Danae McNeal bagged a career-high 30 points and Amiya Joyner cashed in yet another double-double, her 11th of the season, with 10 points and 15 rebounds. McNeal’s scoring barrage included a staggering 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Pirates staged a second-half rally that began with them down more than 10 points to the host Bearcats.
En route to her 15 boards, Joyner passed two more all-time ECU greats: Rosie Thompson and Marcia Girven. Joyner, the former star at Farmville Central, now stands alone at the top of the ECU all-time freshman rebounds list with 208 and counting on the year.
Micah Dennis led the Pirates with five assists and the team scored 36 of their 68 points in the paint. That came despite McNeal raining in four 3s, including three in the second half.
The Pirates enter the final three games of the regular season with much to play for as the conference tournament looms. ECU currently stands alone in second place in the league standings, with South Florida comfortably in first at 12-1 and 7-4 Memphis and Houston tied for third.
The home stretch begins with the Pirates hosting UCF for Senior Day at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Minges Coliseum. The AAC tournament begins March 4 in Fort Worth, Texas.