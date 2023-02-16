ECU vs. Wichita State

ECU’s Danae McNeal drives in for a layup against Wichita State earlier this season. McNeal scored a career-high 20 points in Wednesday night’s win at Cincinnati.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

After trailing by as many as 11 points in the game, the East Carolina women’s basketball team rallied to upend Cincinnati, 68-57, on Wednesday evening in Fifth Third Arena.

It was the fourth straight league win for the Pirates, who inched closer to a 20-win campaign at 18-8 overall and 9-4 in the American Athletic Conference.