Deleted, completely erased and wiped out.
The canvas turned blank.
It was June 4, 2016, and Travis Watkins’ three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning capped five runs on five hits for East Carolina baseball to stun 2016 NCAA Charlottesville Regional host Virginia, 8-6, in a semifinal game. The upset vaulted the Pirates to the eventual regional title instead of the confident Cavaliers, who won the national championship the previous season.
After that whirlwind of an ending and after frantically participating in the postgame news conference, I darted back up to the Davenport Field press box. For the first and only time in my sportswriting journey that began as a wide-eyed college student in 2006, I highlighted every word and hit delete.
Nothing written prior to the ninth inning by me, or good friend and colleague Stephen Igoe, mattered.
It is suggested and is second nature for sportswriters to write during a game. That night, the theme and sentences being strung together by Igoe and I were about how Virginia’s offense and pitcher Connor Jones were right at the right times for the Cavaliers to keep a steady cushion.
ECU, the regional’s No. 3 seed that had no players selected in the Major League Baseball draft that year but did have a solid and tight-knit core of upperclassmen, left eight runners on base during the first six innings.
Most people had the outcome figured out when the Cavs led 6-3 and brought in closer Tommy Doyle during a smooth bottom of the eighth. They were on their way to a seventh regional championship in eight years.
The people in the third-base dugout somehow knew something different was about to happen.
“The coaching staff, the players in the game and the players on the bench who weren’t even playing, from everybody who was in our dugout, you would have thought we were winning that game,” said team ace pitcher Evan Kruczynski, who the previous night threw a gem to beat second-seeded Bryant to set up the uber important ECU-versus-UVa. semifinal matchup. “Nobody was pressing and everybody was relaxed. I’ve said it 1,000 times about the feeling in the dugout entering that ninth inning, even though we were down. I can’t even explain it.”
Pinch hitter Kirk Morgan hustled for an infield single. Parker Lamm hit a key RBI double. Charlie Yorgen scorched an RBI single into the right field corner. Talented freshman Dwanya Williams-Sutton then singled to left.
The only out the Cavs got in the ninth was on Turner Brown’s sacrifice bunt, which was followed by Watkins’ three-run shot to left-center field.
From Watkins and the other hitters in the ninth to superb defense by Bryce Harman, Eric Tyler and Lamm to gutty pitching performances by Kruczynski, Sam Lanier and Matt Bridges, those players created a weekend full of memories they will never forget.
There also is adrenaline and accomplishment associated with chronicling sports.
That team will always be tied to my professional career. As I stared at a blank computer screen and had minutes — I don’t remember exactly how many, but not a lot — to rewrite everything, I faced a daunting task. Somehow I turned that task into my own little unforgettable memory.
