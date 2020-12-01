It would have been fitting for Greenville native and junior quarterback Holton Ahlers to provide the most important play of East Carolina’s critical 52-38 victory over SMU on Saturday, but that distinction belonged to little-known Australian punter Luke Larsen.
Ahlers, after all, went to countless games at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium as a kid rooting on the Pirates. He might know more about ECU football history than any other current Pirate player or coach.
As for Larsen, ECU second-year head coach Mike Houston said the 28-year-old freshman from Keilor Park, a suburb of Melbourne, struggled Saturday to correctly sing the words of the ECU fight song.
But the Pirates needed Larsen for momentum early in their season-ending game, and he delivered with one of the most impactful plays of the Pirates’ American Athletic Conference era that began in 2014.
ECU’s defense forced SMU to punt on the game’s opening drive. SMU’s defense then also created a fourth down for the Pirates, but they didn’t kick the ball away.
Larsen received the snap from his punter position and rolled to his right before taking a sharp turn upfield with the ball clutched in his right elbow like a running back. The 6-foot-3, 239-pounder easily achieved a first down on fourth-and-7 from the Pirate 35-yard line, running 25 yards and needing multiple Mustangs to bring him to the ground.
The home sideline erupted with energy.
If it wasn’t obvious at that point which team was more motivated and intent on winning, it became more clear as ECU used a few trick plays and strung together defensive stops with ease. The uninterested Mustangs slouched through the rest of the first quarter and the rest of the first half to the tune of a lopsided 45-7 halftime lead for the Pirates, who went 3-6 in their nine games of the unique COVID-19 season.
SMU had no answer for Larsen’s surprise play or the avalanche of momentum it started in East Carolina’s favor.
The emotion Larsen showed during and after his 25-yard run matched why ECU players dumped Gatorade on Houston after the victory. The team posed for an in-field picture, sang the fight song together and pointed up to the stands to share the moment with the few thousands fans in attendance.
Most of ECU’s wins the previous few years were against lowly Connecticut, Conference USA squad Old Dominion or Football Championship Subdivision opponents. What made the SMU victory so significant was the Mustangs were ranked as high as No. 16 in the country earlier in the year and they were 7-2 heading into the ECU matchup.
What was accomplished was the quality, noticeable victory ECU had been fervidly seeking since a 33-30 win over N.C. State to highlight a 2-0 start to the 2016 campaign.
It also gave the Pirates consecutive victories to close a season for the first time since 2007. They routed shorthanded Temple in Philadelphia, 28-3, and returned home to storm an SMU team with fading conference championship aspirations.
A reminder is needed that this year marked the sixth straight season the Pirates finished with a losing record, which marks the only such six-year streak in school history. It shows how far ECU fell in the disastrous Scottie Montgomery era from 2016-18.
What might outweigh that is the Pirates’ 3-5 American record for this season. They went 5-3 in the AAC in their first year as a member in 2014, and this season was the best product they put on the field since that year.
ECU has the right coaching staff with a clear plan. Consecutive impressive wins to end this season give the Pirates an amount of momentum they haven’t possessed in a long time.
Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.