Holton Ahlers sneaked in an important line after East Carolina’s 52-29 win over Tulane. He did it while pockets of joy and celebration could be seen and heard surrounding the veteran ECU starting quarterback Saturday night in the immediate moments at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium after a crucial American Athletic Conference victory was finalized.
“Next week in Orlando is a lot bigger now,” Ahlers said during the postgame news conference, referencing the next game at UCF.
The Pirates are on a three-game win streak, their first since 2014. They started 1-0 in the American for the first time since 2017.
They are 3-2 through five games, halfway to the six-win mark needed for a bowl bid.
There’s no denying a loss to Tulane would have been costly for the Pirates’ bowl chances. ECU barely even made that a possibility thanks to a 24-0 lead by the opening 2 minutes of the second quarter and a 31-7 halftime advantage.
The Pirates were extremely motivated. They fed off an energetic crowd. Their first-quarter play was flawless.
They were a 4-point underdog for the matchup, but they showed early and often they weren’t going to lose.
They were the better team.
Top-five Cincinnati won at Notre Dame on Saturday and is the clear favorite to win the American, potentially as a breakthrough College Football Playoff pick.
ECU’s win over Tulane was part of an eye-opening Saturday in the AAC. Temple upset Memphis and Navy upset UCF. Houston routed Tulsa the previous night for a quick 2-0 AAC record.
Where exactly the Pirates fit in the landscape of the conference this year will be determined by how they play the rest of the season, but the outing against Tulane was a great start by ECU and its intentions to finish in the top-half of the league. The Green Wave was 4-1 in its last five games against East Carolina coming into Saturday.
As Ahlers emphasized, the impact of a team winning its league opener sets up more scenarios and intrigue for the next game. The Pirates are in a mainly unfamiliar position, and it would become even more unfamiliar if they win Saturday at UCF to drop the Knights to 0-2 in the American and ECU to 2-0.
The Pirates haven’t started 2-0 in the AAC since 2015, their first season in the league and the only time they’ve finished with a winning American record.
The final game of the ECU 2020 season, against SMU, used to be the most important win of the Mike Houston era. The comeback at Marshall from a few weeks ago used to be the most important win of the Houston era. Saturday’s outburst over Tulane is now the most important win of the Houston era.
Which most important win is next?