East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers sneaked in a telling line after ECU’s 44-24 victory at South Florida on Saturday night when he said, “The answers are in the dirt.”
The Pirates chewed up a lot of dirt and won most of the individual battles against a South Florida team also trying to redefine its identity and find its way. In the trenches, especially, is where the visiting Pirates showed vast improvements on their offensive and defensive lines compared to a dismal 49-29 loss at Georgia State the previous Saturday.
But Ahlers’ reference to dirt wasn’t about the playing surface at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. It hit on the importance of the Pirates having daily intent and gains on their own practice fields leading up to the game.
ECU could have folded after the Ga. State loss and waited until its next contest to risk winning or losing. What the Pirates did instead during their practice sessions showed a high level of maturity and understanding of the delicate process of winning in college football.
More words by Ahlers, other players and second-year coach Mike Houston provided context.
ECU was reeling after its hard-to-understand loss to Sun Belt member Georgia State for two lopsided defeats to begin its season. The Pirates needed a recovery and regroup period, which mainly played out Sunday and Monday.
Houston said the team’s defense had its best Tuesday practice, which was critical. The offense followed suit Wednesday.
Ahlers told teammates and coaches during the week he wasn’t going to fixate on the scoreboard or the big picture. He simply wanted to focus on his leadership role and his day-to-day practice habits.
He threw three touchdown passes against the Bulls without an interception.
ECU’s offensive linemen used their midweek time to strategize on USF’s three-man defensive front. On Saturday night, they surged forward with passion and paved the way for freshman Rahjai Harris to rush for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
The Pirate defense worked during the week on how to apply the correct amount of pressure on USF quarterback Jordan McCloud. ECU came into the game without a sack this year, but Jireh Wilson had two to lead a unit that sacked McCloud five times in all.
Kicker Jake Verity had a memorable night in helping the Pirates (1-2, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) seal the needed win, moving into first place as the school’s all-time leader in points scored.
In all, East Carolina made it mostly look easy in a victory that was significant because it provided the Pirates their first AAC win against a team other than Connecticut since Nov. 18, 2017.
USF started its season with a win over The Citadel, but it’s difficult to safely predict the Bulls to beat a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent this year. They spent their practices last week still rotating quarterbacks, trying to find the best one to face the Pirates.
At ECU, a full week of singularly focused practices proved important and beneficial.
The game served as a memorable night surely for Verity, Houston and others. The victory also could be a turning point for ECU, but the rest of the Pirates’ schedule will likely lead to them being underdogs more than they are favored to win.
What was made clear Saturday was ECU is further along in its rebuilding plans 15 games into the Houston era than the Bulls are four games into coach Jeff Scott’s rebuilding project. With UConn no longer in the American, there is value in that distinction.
