There are gut-wrenching and gut-punch losses in sports, and there is what happened to East Carolina’s football team on Friday night at Tulsa. It was like ECU absorbed a body blow delivered by Mike Tyson in his prime in 1988.
The Pirates led 30-27 during the final few minutes when three questionable calls by officials all went against them during Tulsa’s game-winning touchdown drive that never should have played out to its completion. The American Athletic Conference confirmed that Saturday with a statement acknowledging an officiating error on a fumble that was clearly forced and recovered by the Pirates and initially ruled correctly in real time, yet was reviewed, and the replay official incorrectly overturned the call for Tulsa to retain possession.
The glaring mistake came one play after a flag for ECU pass interference was thrown late on an incomplete pass on fourth down. Later in the drive, a Golden Hurricane fourth-down reception was ruled and confirmed as a catch despite the ball possibly hitting the ground during the process of the diving catch.
Those two calls could be argued for or against, but there’s no denying the fumble should have remained a fumble. The league has determined that to be true.
ECU’s offense could have handled the final minute-plus and finalized a signature win in the second year of coach Mike Houston’s rebuilding plans.
The Pirates beat Tulsa, 30-27, unofficially, but officially it will always be recorded as a 34-30 controversial win for the Golden Hurricane.
Before Houston showed frustration or dismay during his postgame news conference, he looked perplexed. He said he didn’t have much to say.
He also said that, for the first time in his career, he didn’t know what to tell the players in his locker room.
“The tough thing is it does not get your win back,” he said Friday night of the AAC potentially determining any officiating errors.
The Pirates (1-4, 1-3 AAC) are longing for a quality win, which is crucial to the next steps in their progression, and what made the loss to Tulsa (3-1, 3-0) so difficult to digest.
Tulsa deserves credit for taking advantage of its extra opportunities. ECU also deserves praise for being in position to win and making the necessary plays to obtain its much-needed victory.
Emotions understandably have been high among Pirate fans and players since the defeat. Officials do not deserve to be personally attacked or threatened. Mistakes happen by all humans.
Hopefully, they internally feel remorse in their decisions and how they cost a young, improving and motivated ECU team.
The Pirates are left at a critical point of susceptibility as they have transitioned to a new game week against Tulane and new challenges.
Only time well tell how they respond to the Tyson-like gut punch they wrongfully had to endure in Tulsa, Okla.
