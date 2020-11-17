Here is a comparison East Carolina fans should easily understand: What was developed and is coming together this football season for Cincinnati resembles East Carolina’s baseball season of 2019.
Like with Pirate baseball that year, current American Athletic Conference opponents of Cincinnati on the gridiron are merely obstacles being shoved aside en route to an inevitable ending.
There are three main factors as the common denominator in this Cincinnati football to ECU baseball comparison. They are consistency, having enough professional prospects and a roster led by confident upperclassmen.
Friday’s 55-17 win for Cincinnati over East Carolina was another example of its superb abilities. The seventh-ranked Bearcats are 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the AAC, winning their league games by a total count of 212 to 57.
One major positive for the Pirates was rookie running back Keaton Mitchell, with his 124 rushing yards and a touchdown, leading an offense that has the best scoring output this year by an American team against Cincy. Rahjai Harris complemented with 84 yards and a TD with 17 seconds remaining.
Cincinnati has yielded 7, 13, 10, 10 and 17 points, respectively, to its league opponents. The Bearcats have dominated in the American, which would benefit greatly from that happening again this week versus UCF to help Cincinnati remain a real possibility for the College Football Playoff.
The fact that one-win ECU (1-6, 1-5) had the most success yet versus the Bearcats’ senior-laden defense, yet lost the game by 38 points, provides all the perspective needed.
East Carolina should not worry much about the 55-17 score. What was more worrisome was a 38-21 score the previous week in a home loss to Tulane, and most important now is the next opportunity versus struggling Temple.
Junior UC quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for three touchdowns and 327 yards — 240 more than Holton Ahlers for the Pirates — for his third-career 300-yard passing game. Two are against ECU.
The Bearcats scored on a 75-yard touchdown run on their final offensive play. Excluding that play, Cincinnati still enjoyed a 578-293 advantage in total yards.
The AAC needs Cincy to continue its impressive run, much like it needed the Pirate baseball squad in 2019 and its gaudy, record-breaking 20-4 league record.
Cincinnati definitely needs some help with certain teams losing, but it has a shot at being one of the four selected for the playoff that will determine college football’s national champion in such a unique season.
ECU baseball had an historic 2019. Connecticut won basketball national titles as a member of the American. UCF had an undefeated 2017 football season, but it was not a serious contender for the playoff.
If Cincinnati finds a way into the CFP, it would trump anything else done by an AAC team in any sport. It would be the most impactful accomplishment ever in the league.
Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.