The stage is set for Saturday night.
In Clemson, S.C., will be a Miami vs. Clemson showdown with major national college football implications and loads of interest from myriad fans.
Further south and way further down in the sport’s pecking order is an American Athletic Conference matchup of East Carolina at South Florida that will be of interest surely for ECU and USF fans, and maybe even followers of Connecticut.
After the Pirates sealed an underwhelming 0-2 start to their season with a lackluster 49-29 defeat at Georgia State on Saturday, the Pirates left Atlanta with a lot of questions they hope to find answers for this week when they square off against struggling USF in a much-needed victory opportunity for both teams. It’s also fair to describe it as a desperate opportunity.
The winner will get a short-term boost as part of its long-term plan under a well-respected head coach. The loser will feel more frustration mount while remaining at the bottom of the AAC standings.
UConn used to consistently occupy that bottom position, but the Huskies are no longer in the American. No team wants to fall to that spot, but it was ECU that was picked 10th in the AAC preseason media poll with one point more than USF in last place.
For East Carolina, there were positive moments against UCF with a touchdown on its first drive of the season and finishing the day with an edge in rushing yards over the Knights. Positives versus Georgia State included two special teams touchdowns and a pick-six by Warren Saba on the first play from scrimmage, but what has been lacking by the Pirates is enough of a complete performance for four quarters to win.
The team’s 1-8 record in its last nine games, with the only victory over UConn, 31-24, on Nov. 23, 2019, no doubt has punctured players’ confidence and their belief to overcome adversity during games. Starting quarterback Holton Ahlers was candid in making that point during the postgame news conference Saturday when he said, “We have to get this losing out of us,” as he was visibly drained physically and emotionally.
Second-year Pirate coach Mike Houston has a wide-ranging history of success and a long-term vision for the Pirates to experience similar triumphs, but also he has been dealt week-to-week reminders of the current challenges.
Fans of USF are similarly excited about first-year coach Jeff Scott, a former Clemson offensive coordinator, but Scott also is young and learning the realities and challenges of his rebuilding plan in Tampa, Fla.
The Bulls (1-2) do have a win this season — they opened with a 27-6 victory over The Citadel — but they’ve scored a total of seven points in their two games since then and they have major quarterback concerns heading into the game against the Pirates.
One team is destined to rise to the occasion Saturday night and bring much-needed joy to their locker room and their fan base. The other team will have to face more questions and challenges, and a ball of momentum continuing to roll in the wrong direction.
