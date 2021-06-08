The defining moment of the NCAA baseball Greenville Regional was not during Sunday night’s championship game, which technically rolled into Monday morning at 12:56 a.m. when East Carolina celebrated the championship, but the regional was won by ECU on Saturday night.
The best chance for a non-ECU team to win the four-team, double-elimination regional was when No. 2 seed Charlotte held a 5-2 lead on semifinal Saturday after scoring a run in the top of the seventh inning. Pirate ace Gavin Williams was chased from the game after allowing a seventh-inning home run, yielding a season-high five runs in six-plus innings.
Conference USA member Charlotte could sense changing the complexion of the tournament if it could close out the Pirates. The 49ers were nine outs away from seizing that scenario.
But the Pirates found a way to reverse momentum, fueled by more than 5,000 fans, rallying to win 7-5 in an outcome that sent a statement to the other three teams that the Pirates were the No. 1 seed and they were advancing to the NCAA super regional round.
Saturday hero Bryson Worrell drew a walk to begin the bottom of the seventh. Lane Hoover, who later provided the go-ahead hit, then was hit by a pitch. Charlotte turned to its ace, Bryce McGowan, for his first relief appearance of the season, and he couldn’t stop the wave of momentum guiding the Pirates.
The short version went like this — ECU scored two runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. Matt Bridges pitched a clean top of the ninth. The Pirates won their sixth regional in 20 years.
Saturday night’s thrilling, comeback win by host ECU made Sunday’s actual championship game versus Maryland feel more like a formality. Maryland eliminated Charlotte earlier on Sunday, undoubtedly with the 49ers still reeling from their costly loss to the Pirates.
ECU coaches and players downplayed at times the win over Charlotte late Saturday night. During a post-1 a.m. news conference Monday, they could talk more freely about the significance of sending the 49ers to the losers’ bracket in a few of the most intense innings in Clark-LeClair Stadium history.
“I knew we were going to win today, for sure, after what happened last night against Charlotte,” senior Tyler Smith said after he pitched in a 9-6 victory over Maryland. “One hundred percent.”
The Pirates scored two runs in the first inning against the Terrapins, who never held a lead over East Carolina.
Charlotte went 0-4 versus ECU this year.
The fourth loss was a crushing blow to a breakthrough season by the 49ers, and it also ensured a super regional trip for the Pirates to Nashville, Tenn., to face Vanderbilt.