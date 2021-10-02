Rule No. 1: No cheering in the press box.
I learned the rule early when my father, Bill Woodward, checked me out of school on occasion to take me with him to afternoon sporting events. These “dentist appointments” away from school were precisely executed to teach me how to behave like a sportswriter, part of which is to fully understand never to cheer in a press box.
As I am in my final days with The Daily Reflector, wrapping up a career that began Jan. 27, 2008, with an opening assignment as an intern to cover an East Carolina women’s basketball win over Marshall, reflection leads to all the press boxes, all the people and all the memories.
This profession has changed drastically since I was a youngster clutching a reporter’s notebook, mimicking my dad at various baseball games.
But the core of sportswriting is still based on games, observations, questions, answers and delicate, valuable reporter-to-coach and reporter-to-player relationships.
East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin texted me the morning of Dec. 16, 2017, my wedding day, with a simple yet meaningful message: “Hey Big Ron (he forgot “Woodard”), congrats to you and your bride. Go enjoy your big day.”
Rob Maloney crouched and searched under the gymnasium bleachers at D.H. Conley High School 12 years ago to retrieve the tape recorder I accidentally dropped and hopelessly watched crash between the bleachers all the way to a dusty, sticky gym floor. I still use the same recorder.
Stephen Igoe, one of my very best friends thanks to sportswriting, and I ran from one end of the Charlotte airport to the other end one fall Friday night and somehow made our connecting flight to New Orleans. I overheard chatter from other passengers about the sweat dripping off my head as I found my seat and plopped down, proud we caught the must-make flight to New Orleans the day before covering a Tulane football game.
A personal rule: Try not to leave a press box alone.
I’ve been lucky to have special family walks to and from games. My dad, Uncle Ron Morris and I all covered the 2009 NCAA baseball Greenville Regional. Eight years later, the same trio, plus my brother-in-law Justen Holtdorf, watched mega prospect MacKenzie Gore play in a high school baseball state championship game as Uncle Ron and I worked different story angles.
I’ve shared walks with Joe Giglio, a longtime mentor and another great friend, and Reflector colleagues Nathan Summers, Jordan Anders, Tony Castleberry and Jim Gentry.
Nobody else has walked and talked with me more than Igoe. Today’s walk, after covering ECU-Tulane football as my last game as a sports media member, might be emotional. We’ll see.
Godwin, Maloney, Chris Cherry, Mike Houston, Clay Medlin, Jon Gilbert, Kevin Williams, Charles Harris, Ron Butler and many others have helped mold my professional and personal life.
I am forever grateful to Tom McClellan and his ECU media relations staff.
McClellan is the absolute best in the country at his craft. He and Malcolm Gray have perfected how to run a press box for the Pirates.
The 2016 ECU baseball team was my favorite to cover. Those players were full of personality and grit with the right mix of edge and respect.
When they rallied against Virginia, the 2015 national champion, and shocked the Cavaliers with a Travis Watkins game-winning home run in the ninth inning at the Charlottesville Regional, I deleted every word I had written and had my fullest rewrite of all rewrites while on a tight print deadline.
Those are the moments of adrenaline that fuel true sportswriters.
The local mix of preps sports and ECU sports is unique. Cornell Powell could dominate a football game at J.H. Rose unlike anyone else I have ever seen. South Central basketball is a juggernaut. Covering Holton Ahlers from youth sports phenom to East Carolina’s starting quarterback has been a treat.
Former ECU pitching ace Seth Maness granted my phone interview request from his Boston hotel room two days before the start of the 2013 World Series. It was a basic interview and basic story, but one of my proudest moments.
Another former ECU pitcher, Evan Kruczynski, and I bonded through our respective friendship with late ECU professor and avid local sports fan Nelson Cooper. People rallied together, #CoopStrong, after Cooper’s death from ALS in 2017. Those are the connections sportswriting can bridge.
In the fall of 2005, as an ECU student, I met Sarah and somehow knew however many years later I would marry her and we were going to call eastern North Carolina home. I am thrilled my next gig will keep us — Mom, Dad, Annie — here at home.
Press boxes are a lifestyle. They each have their own mystique. They are a great place to hang out and work, but it’s time to check out games from a different view.
I’m ready to cheer.