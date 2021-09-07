CHARLOTTE
One of the most important five-game stretches in East Carolina football history began last Thursday night with a 33-19, dampening loss by ECU to Appalachian State.
It put an even larger magnifying glass on this week’s matchup versus South Carolina and also for the subsequent few games.
Appalachian State, which hadn’t beaten the Pirates since 1975, along with South Carolina and Marshall are regional opponents that target similar recruits and play with similar styles in hopes of rewarding their similar fan bases and creating fruitful and positive environments.
ECU’s quest under coach Mike Houston to return to winning seasons is a two-pronged mission. Improving within the American Athletic Conference is running simultaneously with regaining respect from nearby nonconference schools, especially within the Atlantic Coast Conference and now also including App State, Charlotte and Coastal Carolina on the rise.
Holton Ahlers and ECU needed to be superior at the quarterback position to defeat Appalachian State. It was Chase Brice and the Mountaineers, however, who were more comfortable and productive in that aspect.
An ideal opening 6 minutes for the Pirates included forcing a three-and-out on defense and Ahlers tossing a swing pass out to Keaton Mitchell, who outpaced everyone 63 yards for a touchdown and 6-0 ECU lead. The play was acutely reminiscent of the coach Skip Holtz era with dynamic Chris Johnson at running back.
But the Mountaineers were unfazed.
They scored 20 unanswered points before halftime.
They were better in the trenches. Thomas Hennigan played like he was the best receiver on the field. Brice relied on him and fellow senior Corey Sutton to thrive in his Appalachian State debut.
For ECU, it was only one down night in a potentially program-defining, 12-game schedule.
The right time to assess the Pirates will come after the Oct. 2 outcome against Tulane — the opening four opponents are the Mountaineers, South Carolina, Marshall and Charleston Southern — when the tone for this Pirate campaign will be fully established.
Excluding an expected victory over Charleston Southern, the schedule through Oct. 2 is ultra important for ECU because it includes the AAC opener that also is homecoming, hosting a nearby Southeastern Conference team and games against two comparable regional teams.
East Carolina used to knock off ACC teams and celebrate those victories with proper exuberance. A look at Appalachian State’s recent schedules shows wins over North Carolina and South Carolina, which the Mountaineers celebrated like the Pirates used to celebrate as recently as a significant American win over SMU to end last season.
App State’s emotions last Thursday at Bank of America Stadium after its win were not as flamboyant. The Mountaineers, in fact, were favored, and it is the Pirates who are trying to regain their edge and identity.
Their next opportunity awaits. South Carolina visits Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday at noon.
