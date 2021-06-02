The four teams competing at the NCAA baseball Greenville Regional are host East Carolina joined by Charlotte, Maryland and Norfolk State. A fifth major element, which can sometimes be as daunting as any breaking pitch or any swing of a bat, is eastern North Carolina weather in June that this weekend calls for at least a decent chance of scattered thunderstorms.
How is it possible to beat the weather during a regional weekend? Play first. Play quick.
After seeing the 2018 and ‘19 Greenville Regionals soaked and sidetracked by storms, ECU seventh-year coach Cliff Godwin opted for the noon game Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium versus regional No. 4 seed and likely overmatched Norfolk State. The other option was to wait for the primetime slot that is often preference for regional hosts to attract the most fans to their stadium and eyes on TV screens.
But waiting can be costly at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
The Pirates weren’t even able to play the Friday night of their 2019 regional. Their game was postponed to Saturday. Quinnipiac then upset ECU, 5-4, on Saturday for an inauspicious start to the Pirates’ postseason, which still featured a regional championship thanks to four straight wins in two hectic, emotional days.
In 2018, ECU’s pitching plans were crushed when a lengthy rain delay halted an ECU-UNC Wilmington elimination game. The teams eventually returned to the field and UNCW rallied to win, ending East Carolina’s season.
This regional does not feature a Southeastern Conference or Atlantic Coast Conference school, which positions the Pirates as solid favorites to prevail and advance to a super regional.
ECU played in 16 regionals from 1999-2019. Only three — 2000 at Lafeyette, 2001 in Wilson and 2005 at Arizona State — did not include an SEC or ACC team.
Norfolk State has the second-worst RPI ranking among the entire 64-team NCAA field. Charlotte lost all three games at ECU on March 12-14.
Godwin on Monday referenced the disadvantage that can occur when teams have to wait out a delay before or during their first regional game. As the No. 1 seed and with a 3-0 record against Charlotte this year, the Pirates are aiming to drop Norfolk State to the losers’ bracket by mid-afternoon Friday and enjoy a break before a Saturday night semifinal showdown against either Maryland or Charlotte.
Nothing is guaranteed during a college baseball postseason. Certainly not sunny skies, and also not victories.
ECU should win its regional. Vanderbilt should to win its regional.
The prospect of Pirate ace Gavin Williams opposed by Vandy star Kumar Rocker in Nashville, Tenn., next Friday night to begin a super regional series could produce an epic postseason pitching showdown.
Long before thinking about next Friday, however, ECU could benefit from a dry, quick game this Friday at noon as a key to its regional process.
2021 NCAA GREENVILLE REGIONAL SCHEDULE Friday, June 4 (ESPN3)
Game 1: (4) Norfolk State vs. (1) East Carolina (Noon)
Game 2: (3) Maryland vs. (2) Charlotte (6 p.m.)
Saturday, June 5
Game 3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 (1 p.m.)
Game 4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 (6 p.m.)
Sunday, June 6
Game 5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4 (Noon)
Game 6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 (6 p.m.)
Monday, June 7
Game 7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (1 p.m. — IF NECESSARY)
Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.