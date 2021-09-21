HUNTINGTON, W.Va.
The reality of an 0-3 start to this football season by East Carolina was felt everywhere at Joan C. Edwards Stadium during the third quarter Saturday night and also early in the fourth, except on the ECU sideline.
ECU did not score in the third quarter and trailed 38-21 with less than 8 minutes left in the game. It was later 38-28 when Marshall missed a 31-yard field goal.
At that moment was when a new reality gained life, and the ensuing events completely changed the complexion of the Pirates’ season. An eventual 42-38 Pirate win wouldn’t have been possible without an onside recovery by freshman kicker Owen Daffer or trick-play touchdown pass from receiver Tyler Snead to quarterback Holton Ahlers. ECU cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian leaped and also grabbed a fitting interception at the goal line in 1-on-1 coverage with 6 seconds remaining to seal the much-needed ECU win.
A major goal for the Pirates is to avoid a losing season, which would be an unprecedented seventh straight losing campaign. An 0-3 record would have been a major hit to that goal. Instead, third-year coach Mike Houston secured his best win as a Pirate.
“I can’t (explain it),” Ahlers said. “I’ll remember this for the rest of my life. When we were down 17, I got the offense together and said, ‘This is when we figure out who we are.’ ... It felt like we were about to turn and let them take over, but we got together and decided that’s not what was going to happen. We put our foot down and we fought back.”
The comeback couldn’t have come at a better time for ECU.
Ahlers’ role was a microcosm.
He passed for only 77 yards the previous week in a 20-17 loss to South Carolina. There was a lot of pressure on him heading into facing Marshall, which hadn’t allowed more than 40 points in a game since Dec. 23, 2019.
The veteran QB was responsible for two of the Pirates’ final three TDs, running for one and serving as a receiver for the other TD. A traditional score — Rahjai Harris’ 1-yard touchdown run — made it 42-38 Pirates inside the final minute.
There was a play in the first half when a ricocheted pass went directly to a Marshall receiver in stride for a big play. It was a bad sign for the Pirates, one week after a ricocheted pass went immediately to a South Carolina defender for a defensive touchdown that was the most important play of the Gamecocks’ comeback victory at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
But good fortune finally found ECU in the fourth quarter at Marshall, noticeably in the home team missing a short field goal and the visitors recovering an onside kick just a few minutes later.
Like the Pirates harshly experienced the previous week, Marshall felt like it let the game slip away.
For ECU, it will beat Charleston Southern on Saturday and take a 2-2 record into a massively important home game versus Tulane on Oct. 2. If ECU ultimately ends this year with a winning record, the first step of that process played out for the Pirates in an improbable and emotional fourth quarter at Marshall.
