There are times during often roller-coaster college football seasons to break down all the fine details of a game and other times to focus on the big picture.
Saturday’s East Carolina-Tulane matchup, as the start of American Athletic Conference play for both teams, is definitely a details game. ECU’s most recent Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, where it hung on to win 31-28 over Charleston Southern from the Football Championship Subdivision, provided a great time to think about the larger scope of the season.
ECU has two wins and two losses through four games. The Pirates haven’t had a three-game win streak since winning five straight early in the 2014 season.
At 2-2, ECU is on pace for a six-win regular season and a bowl bid. That would be a major goal accomplished, but it will require winning at least four league games.
The Pirates are 0-0 in the American. Tulane also is 0-0. The Green Wave was installed Sunday as a slight favorite, but this is a very winnable game for ECU.
Saturday at 3:30 p.m. is very important not only for the Pirates’ current season, but their long-term trajectory beyond this year.
As for the Charleston Southern aftermath, was ECU falling behind 14-0 during the first 9 minutes a disastrous and lethargic start? Definitely.
After coming to life, thanks in part to another long Keaton Mitchell touchdown run, and gaining a 31-14 lead by early in the third quarter, should the home team have done a better job keeping that lopsided advantage? Sure.
Coming off a fourth-quarter comeback victory at Marshall and knowing Tulane was up next, did the Pirates naturally overlook the Buccaneers? Probably.
But the most important thing for East Carolina against Charleston Southern was the win. The Pirates were not even close to how crisp and electric and exciting as they were in the fourth quarter against Marshall, but they won in an at-times sluggish performance.
Maybe that wake-up call for the Pirates was inadvertently timely and will help them as they prepare for Tulane and the rest of their AAC opponents.
Tulane is 4-1 in its last five games versus ECU. Its last loss to the Pirates was in 2014.
The Green Wave is on a three-game win streak in the series.
A major opportunity awaits for East Carolina to potentially stop that streak, which also would give the Pirates a three-game streak of their own.