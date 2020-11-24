If anyone understood the bleakness of Temple’s situation Saturday, it was East Carolina junior quarterback Holton Ahlers.
Ahlers was inactive for ECU’s game Oct. 17 versus Navy, which beat true freshman QB Mason Garcia and the Pirates 27-23 that day, while Ahlers was in COVID-19 protocol. Temple on Saturday was missing not only its regular starting quarterback, Anthony Russo, but its top four signal-callers because of injuries, COVID-19 protocols and even a day-of suspension to fourth-stringer and projected starter Matt Duncan.
It was evident the Owls, who have been hit hard with injuries, COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing, are ready for this season to be over. ECU, however, was motivated and prepared and executed well enough — especially in the trenches — to cruise a 28-3 victory in Philadelphia for its first win over the Owls since 1995.
Tyler Snead’s 95-yard kick return touchdown in the second quarter guided him to the American Athletic Conference specialist of the week award and was a big boost for ECU, which all afternoon took advantage of Temple’s extremely limited offensive options and its reworked secondary missing multiple starters. When Snead caught a pass while wide open and raced to the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown during the final minute of the second quarter to give the Pirates a 21-3 lead, the game was over.
The balance of enjoying a much-needed victory mixed with understanding frustrations for an opponent during this unique season settled in with Ahlers.
“I don’t really get nervous for games, but I was really nervous watching that (Navy) game,” Ahlers said after Saturday’s win, which gave East Carolina multiple AAC victories in a season for the first since 2017. “I woke up that day and I’ve never experienced that before, because I don’t ever get nervous for sporting events. It’s just a different feeling when your guys are out there and you’re supposed to be out there with them, but you are not. It’s something you can’t control and you really can’t do anything about.”
The most telling part of Saturday was Temple possessing the ball and purposely running out the clock with delay of game penalties.
That is how the game ended, but the most dramatic moments happened before the ball was kicked off.
A Temple player around 11:15 a.m. was identified as needing to take a rapid COVID-19 test. The noon kickoff was delayed, and Temple coach Rod Carey later said that player tested positive. He and four teammates went immediately into COVID-19 protocol and were taken off the active roster.
The game started at 12:50 p.m. Carey said in his postgame news conference he was shocked clearance was given for the game to be played.
Plenty of breaks have gone against the Pirates (2-6, 2-5 American) this year, mainly with Ahlers not available against Navy and the American admitting a replay review error cost ECU in the Pirates’ next game, a 34-30 loss at Tulsa that should have been a win.
ECU fans, naturally, like to voice what-if scenarios about those contests.
Temple fans could easily use what-if scenarios about how a fully stocked Owls team would match up against a fully stocked East Carolina squad. This is an unorthodox season and games are played how they are played, which is why Saturday’s important victory by the Pirates counts the same as their losses to Navy and Tulsa.
Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.