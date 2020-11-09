Some experiences can feel so familiar, yet be so new.
East Carolina's football team was dealt a familiar sinking feeling Saturday afternoon by visiting Tulane, which won 38-21 at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, with the newness coming in the most points the Green Wave has ever scored in the ECU-Tulane series comprised of 17 games. Even in a triple-overtime win by Tulane in 2013, the Wave totaled 36 points for a 36-33 victory in New Orleans.
ECU on Saturday created a 7-7 tie with a touchdown on its first offensive possession, yet stared at a 31-7 Dowdy-Ficklen scoreboard by the final minute of the third quarter. The visitors dominated the second and third quarters to cruise to a victory.
After the Pirates (1-5, 1-4 American Athletic Conference) experienced waves of positive signs for most of October, the key sequences versus Tulane resembled what happened to ECU in a loss at Georgia State earlier this season and far too many times during the team's five straight losing seasons from 2015-19, a streak that is bound to extend to six straight years.
This season's Pirates are better than last year's team and the few teams before then, which is what made Saturday puzzling. Tulane's 17-point win tied for its largest margin of victory over East Carolina, tying a 33-16 outcome in 1997 in New Orleans.
Veteran quarterback Holton Ahlers, a Greenville native passionately trying to give Pirate Nation a winning season during his collegiate career, said there are good days and bad days in this rebuilding process.
The Pirates clearly really want to shed the stigma and recent history of their bad days. Saturday, unfortunately for them, served as a reminder of another bad day.
Coach Mike Houston said his team didn't properly handle the praise it received in recent weeks, most notably from a game at Tulsa. ECU should have won if not for a replay review that incorrectly reversed a fumble recovery that likely would have clinched a win against a Tulsa squad still without a league loss.
The leading teams in the American -- especially ECU's next opponent, Cincinnati -- possess consistency and play like they fully understand its importance. The Pirates and others need to string together more consistent performances.
When ECU lost 27-23 to Navy on Oct. 17, it was easy to highlight Tulane and Temple as the two most winnable games remaining on the Pirates' schedule. ECU is 0-1 in that scenario. The Temple matchup is Nov. 21 in Philadelphia.
Excluding opening the season against UCF, ECU beat South Florida and lost to Navy, Tulsa and Tulane. Those are the teams East Carolina needs to eventually consistently beat to climb up the AAC's hierarchy.