National rankings, American Athletic Conference championships, betting lines and other factors had UCF and East Carolina on uneven ground heading into Saturday’s football game, which indeed played out as a runaway 51-28 victory by the No. 13 Knights at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
For the Pirates, the most important detail was not the final score, but actually sharing the field with an opponent and actually playing and completing a game during the oscillate COVID-19 era of sports.
Finishing a game was the most significant thing the Pirates have done this year.
Quarterbacks Holton Ahlers and McKenzie Milton walked to midfield for the coin toss, then the ball was kicked off to officially begin the Pirates’ season four weeks later than originally expected. Players tangled and competed and trash-talked for about 4 hours, providing thousands of (virtual) fans an entertainment option via the ABC nationwide broadcast.
In the current climate, sports games are TV shows.
The arguments are endless on the safety of these TV shows and whether or not they should happen. Whether college players should be paid for the risks they take is one of the many branches of the debate.
Even more spicy are the debates that play out on Facebook and at dinner tables and elsewhere on how many fans should attend games.
Only a few hundred parents of players were permitted to attend the ECU-UCF matchup.
Some people want full stadiums. Other people want no fans at all.
As a reporter covering the game from the press box, where everyone wore a mask and social distancing also was required, there were natural, enjoyable moments of fixating on the on-field play and completely forgetting about the eerie and unprecedented atmosphere surrounding the field.
Most important was postgame insight from players.
ECU’s players, who quickly had their momentum from the opening minutes taken away by speedy and powerful UCF for the Knights to remain in control the rest of the way, enjoyed at least having a game plan and adjusting that game plan on the fly and competing with teammates toward a common goal.
The game was far from ideal in multiple ways. It also was better than no game at all.
“There were plenty of times where I thought it wouldn’t happen,” Ahlers said. “We prepared as if we had a game, but in 2020 and you can get so close so many times, you just don’t know what is going to happen. ... I told Blake (Proehl) as we were walking out to the field that I didn’t even think about the fans, really. Obviously, without the Pirate walk and things like that, you notice it, but you are so dialed in.”
The Pirates had to wait out a COVID-related pause in July and another one in August.
ECU’s original schedule was to begin Aug. 29 against Marshall, which was postponed to Sept. 12 and postponed again to an undetermined date. Games against South Carolina (Sept. 12) and Norfolk State (Sept. 19) were moved to later years.
The Pirates have played one game. They finished it, giving players some moments of normalcy and excitement. They also have film to watch and evaluate as they prepare for the next weekend.
Nothing is guaranteed right now in sports, which is why Saturday was significant.
