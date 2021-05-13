The NCAA will introduce a new layer of intrigue this week in college baseball when it announces a pool of 20 finalists in contention for 16 NCAA tournament regional host spots. There is anticipation and underlying staying power in this process.
First, the 20-team pool for this year was created because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA wants 20 schools to be fully prepared to establish their attendance guidelines, testing setup and other protocols. Four of the schools, of course, will have time to get prepared, but not end up hosting when the full bracket of 16 regional sites is finalized and announced at the end of the month.
Those four schools, however, will at least know they were serious candidates.
There is a valid argument that a team just outside of the 20 host finalists could thrive during the next few weeks and seemingly earn a top-16 distinction but not host because it was not on the initial list. Maybe next season there should be an early-May list of 21, 22 or 24 teams.
The second part of this year’s process is transparency. It is secondary to the safety and COVID-19 aspects, but also is an unintended boost to the sport.
College football creates drama, even controversy, with an ESPN weekly show late in the season updating its College Football Playoff rankings. Teams know where they stand, and their fans know which surrounding teams to root for or against in remaining games.
That is sports drama in its simplest form.
Although not exactly the same, college baseball’s announcement of 20 teams for ultimately 16 host spots is similar to the fall, when fans focus on particular games and pay close attention to the College Football Playoff rankings.
East Carolina is likely to be one of the 20 teams. There are other schools — Charlotte, Louisville, Southern Miss, Florida State, Pittsburgh, UCLA, Louisiana Tech and more — eagerly awaiting the 20 picks by the selection committee and, just as important, who is not included.
“If we are one of the 20, then that means we have the ability to do it, but it doesn’t mean you are one of the 16,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said after Sunday’s important victory over Tulane gave his Pirates a 33-10 record and moved them back into first place in the American Athletic Conference. “We hopefully will be here (at Clark-LeClair Stadium as a regional host), but if we don’t play well down the stretch, then it won’t mean anything when our name is called I guess, on Thursday or whatever day it is.”
Godwin is right that being on the list of 20 doesn’t guarantee being a regional host, but also accurate is the teams not on the list are guaranteed not to host. It is better to be included than not included.
A transparent, two-pronged NCAA regional selection process is on the verge of becoming public. College baseball and ESPN could easily link up to broadcast next year’s regional finalist selection show.
May and June are months for college baseball to shine. There is extra luster available to grasp in keeping some version of this NCAA regional selection process.
Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.