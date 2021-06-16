NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The East Carolina baseball team’s performance during NCAA super regional weekend would have been good enough at a lot of other places, but not at Vanderbilt. Not against the Commodores’ pitching tandem of Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, who as many predicted, pitched like the stars of the series.
Vanderbilt was given the No. 4 overall seed at the start the NCAA tournament. It was No. 1 on the mythical list of most difficult teams to eliminate during the super regional round, however, because of its top two pitchers to use in a best-of-three series.
The Commodores would have been vulnerable in a Game 3, but Rocker and Leiter prevented that possibility completely in guiding their team to 2-0 and 4-1 victories. It also prevented ECU, yet again, from making the College World Series in its 31st NCAA appearance, albeit one of the Pirates’ all-time most competitive sets of NCAA games.
It is extremely rare for one college team to have two pitchers on the verge of being top-10, maybe top-five Major League Baseball draft picks.
The reason why Pirate coach Cliff Godwin referenced multiple times how this super regional defeat hurt so much is because ECU had the ace, Gavin Williams, to match up against Rocker in Game 1. Rocker struck out 11 Pirates. Williams struck out 13 Commodores.
Both pitched into the eighth inning.
Their pitch-for-pitch, inning-for-inning showdown was as good as a pitchers’ duel can be in the opening game of a super regional. A couple of swings combined with bunt and baserunning execution barely swung momentum to Rocker and Vandy in a dominant pitching gem by both hurlers.
There is no guarantee when the Pirates will have another ace like Williams, who throws high-90s mph and also is an MLB draft first-round talent. In the last and most important start of his career, he didn’t waver in delivering his best game.
The other positive for ECU in an otherwise frustrating offensive weekend for the visitors was Josh Moylan hitting a home run in Game 2, which made it 2-1 during the seventh inning. It came in the final game of Moylan’s true freshman season and against Leiter, who is likely to be the highest draft pick among him, Rocker and Williams.
Game 1 was tied or a one-run margin for seven full innings. The second contest was scoreless through the first 4.2 innings.
Most significant for the Pirates was the fact those intense, low-scoring innings and sequences at Hawkins Field came two years after ECU was overwhelmed in lopsided 14-1 and 12-0 losses to Louisville during a 2019 super regional.
The 2016 ECU team tops the list as the closest the Pirates have ever been Omaha and the CWS. That squad won the first game of the Lubbock Super Regional, the one win in East Carolina’s all-time record of 1-12 in super regional games.
This year’s team, led by Williams and his prototypical ace season that concluded with a masterful final outing, also proved its worth in many ways against a Vanderbilt team simply built to win any super regional.
