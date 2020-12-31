March 11, 2020, is a day in sports that will be chronicled forever.
As Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and the NBA suspended its season the same night, in a decision that led to the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament and seemingly all other sports leagues coming to a halt for a significant chunk of the year, East Carolina played a baseball game at UNC Wilmington on March 11. ECU’s men’s basketball team also was in El Paso, Texas, for an American Athletic Conference tournament that also was canceled before it tipped off.
The days of March 12, 13 and 14 locally were hyperfocused on ECU officials working to get student-athletes away from campus and to their families. The phrase ‘unprecedented event’ was used in sports circles nationwide.
“It sucked going from preparing for Memphis and being in the hotel and the day before we’re all eating dinner and getting ready for the Memphis game and watching the NBA and they’re talking about their season is shut down while games are going on,” Pirate star basketball player Jayden Gardner later said in October. “People were worrying if we would get shut down, and you start to see conference tournaments talking about limited fans to just cancelling the whole thing. So that feels like yesterday. On March 14, I packed up and went home.”
UNCW won that March 11 night baseball game, 5-2. The next game by a Pirate team was Sept. 26, a football contest versus UCF at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium that served as a memorable return to college sports in Pitt County.
During the time between March 11 and Sept. 26, players and coaches had to deal with life without sports. Some seasons and careers unexpectedly ended.
“You talk about walking into a room and having no idea what to say and guys are crying and not saying a word and they are devastated, so it’s probably the toughest moment I’ve ever had as a head coach to walk into a room and talk, is on that Thursday (March 12) at 6 o’clock,” ECU baseball coach Cliff Godwin said. “They were crushed. Then it was Friday morning telling players to go home if they could go home, to as the weekend evolved, I could see the writing on the wall when conferences started canceling seasons.”
‘Year of survival’
Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert made a telling and raw statement during a September ECU Board of Trustees meeting.
Highlighting the hit in multiple major revenue streams and how so many other universities are navigating similar challenges, Gilbert said ECU athletics is facing a ‘year of survival’ for the 2020-21 academic year. ECU athletics budgeted for a net loss in the millions, especially with not having venues filled with fans.
“Obviously I’m concerned. This would be what I would call a year of survival, given where we are from a revenue standpoint,” Gilbert told board members Sept. 10. “Every revenue bucket that we have is going to be affected — ticket sales, Pirate Club, our IMG Marketing dollars. There are less eyeballs in the stands, from a sponsorship standpoint, so obviously I’m concerned on where that is.”
The athletics department finalized a $5.5 million net loss in revenue compared to expenses for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The department is targeting a $7.4 million loss for this fiscal year, which can be easily described as a fluid projection.
There were multiple rounds of layoffs for ECU athletics employees. Gilbert took a pay cut himself in addition to declining performance bonuses.
An October announcement said furloughs and salary reductions will impact all East Carolina athletics employees effective Nov. 1 through June 30, 2021. That announcement included pay cuts for coaches — base salaries for head football coach Mike Houston and head basketball coach Joe Dooley were temporarily reduced by 20 percent — and some employees on an extended furlough ranging from six weeks to 35 weeks.
“It’s not fun for anyone, but the thing is we all have to do our part and we’re all in this together,” Houston said. “Certainly, there are some people you really worry about because how significantly it may impact their daily life and their livelihood.”
Added Gilbert: “The manner in which we are operating is not sustainable. We must find different ways to increase revenue and reduce our expenses. These were not easy decisions, but necessary ones as we continue to manage our budget for this year and future years.”
On the field, on the court
The football game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 26 ended as a 51-28 victory for visiting UCF, but it was a breakthrough moment for the Pirates. UCF’s season began the previous Saturday. All of the Pirates’ games earlier in September were postponed to later years because of COVID-19.
Those ECU postponements included matchups against Marshall and South Carolina.
When the Pirates started against UCF, they played their nine-game slate as scheduled without any interruptions. They finished with a 3-6 record, highlighted by three wins in the AAC (3-5) for their most since 2015. They scored a rout at Temple, 28-3, on Nov. 21 and a week later concluded with a 52-38 defeat of SMU in Greenville.
The Pirates took a team photo on the Dowdy-Ficklen field after beating SMU. Players poured Gatorade on Houston, and the team sang the school fight song.
“Forty years from now, we are going to remember this team no matter what happens, just because of everything we have went through this year,” Pirate quarterback and Greenville native Holton Ahlers said after the UCF game.
ECU basketball season began Nov. 27 when the Pirates secured a 66-57 victory at Charlotte. East Carolina’s men and women each got off to a hot start to the COVID-19-altered season, doing so while limiting travel and playing in mostly empty arenas.
“Coach Cory McNeill did a really good job of setting up our nonconference play to keep it close, so we didn’t have to jump on any planes,” ECU women’s head coach Kim McNeill said.
The Pirate men started 5-0 for the first time since 2012, including beating UNC Wilmington in overtime in Minges Coliseum on Dec. 7. They were 7-1 through eight games before a COVID-related pause by ECU postponed a Dec. 30 matchup at Wichita State.
“We miss the fans, big time,” Gardner said. “If they were able to attend and we’re 5-0, they would come to support the Pirates. We know they always support us. We have something for them to see. It’s must-see TV right now.”
Four teams cut
There was a sense in May that major changes were coming for the Pirates, who at the time sponsored the most varsity sports among all AAC members.
That change became official May 20 when ECU announced it eliminated all of its swimming and diving and tennis programs — men’s and women’s teams each in swimming and tennis — as part of a long-term savings plan. The Pirates went from 20 sports to 16, which is the minimum requirement to be a Division I-A football playing member.
“I can tell you that from a competitive and NCAA perspective, it’s an inadequate facility and it’s not a priority for investment,” Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said May 20 of the Minges pool.
It was an emotional week for many people involved, especially swimming and diving alumni who touted how the Pirate men took first place at the American championship meet in Houston earlier in the year. The Pirates won in a four-team field for their fourth AAC title in six seasons.
“We just need 25 yards of water and a place to dive, and we’ve proven time and time again that we’ll get the job done,” said swim coach Matthew Jabs, also an ECU swimmer from 1996-2000, during a phone interview May 20. “I’m still confused on the facilities aspect of it. ... I can only control what we do, and we were getting the job done in the facilities we had.”
The story continued into November and December when an attorney representing student-athletes from the eliminated East Carolina women’s tennis and swimming and diving teams threatened to sue ECU for Title IX violations.
Zoom, Zoom, Zoom
One of the most unique and important aspects of 2020, for a lot of people, was the prominence of Zoom meetings.
Learning and operating Zoom was vital for sports teams to function. That included when players were separated from coaches during quarantine, and how to recruit. Houston emphasized the remote recruiting part when announcing ECU’s early signing class on Dec. 16.
“One of the (virtual visit) nights, we had a thing set up outside for four or five of our current players to do a video chat with all our recruits with the stadium lights on and field painted and all that stuff,” he said. “They sat out there for probably 45 minutes, just talking with very lively conversation. We had to try to do stuff like that, just to get some interaction with our current players so parents and players could see the type of young man we have in our program. I think that’s one of the strengths we have right now.
“I guess the only positive thing I would take moving forward is the virtual stuff,” Houston said earlier in the month. “You can accomplish a lot of things virtually that you didn’t know you could in the past. I feel like I’m an expert on Microsoft Teams, Zoom and all these other platforms. I didn’t even know what they were a year ago. That’s the biggest positive I can take away.”