He is not a coach, but it's difficult to find someone who has better insight on the East Carolina football placekicking competition than ECU senior punter Jonn Young.
Young works daily with the kickers as part of preseason camp. The main candidates to replace Jake Verity, who was the Pirates' starter from 2017-2020, are all freshmen in Owen Daffer, Carson Smith and Laith Marjan.
"Daffer is smacking the ball right now, Carson is really hitting a clean ball and Laith is hitting his high balls that he always does," Young said. "It's coming down to the wire, and they are all kind of up there. I don't know and we'll see how it goes."
Daffer, a redshirt freshman who was on the ECU roster a season ago but did not experience any action behind Verity, thrived in the April spring game when he went 2-for-3 on field goals and made both of his PATs.
Another freshman, Sully Hardin from Myrtle Beach, S.C., also was recently added to the Pirate roster.
Young often served as Verity's holder. He has since adjusted to the new group of kickers.
"It's definitely different because each kicker likes their holds a little different," Young said. "Some guys like them straight up and down and some like it a little leaning to the right, some like it forward. I just have to remind myself each time which kicker is up."
Head coach Mike Houston on Aug. 6, just a few days into camp, said the kicking competition will be important for the Pirates. Special teams coordinator Tim Daoust also certainly will help decide who serves as the starter Sept. 2 against Appalachian State.
Another intriguing competition as September is getting closer is backup quarterback behind Holton Ahlers. Mason Garcia and Alex Flinn have consistently received a lot of second-team reps. Ryan Stubblefield also is still in the mix.
They will get another chance to prove themselves Saturday during an open intrasquad scrimmage beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
"All three of the guys competing for the No. 2 have shown flashes they can handle the job, and then all three have done things that frustrate you," Houston said after Wednesday's practice. "I think the next two days, and Saturday, especially is a big day toward deciding who that guy is. Quarterback is a little bit different, but we have so many positions like running back as the best example of you have two starters (Rahjai Harris, Keaton Mitchell). Those are two guys where if you gave me my pick of everybody in the (American Athletic) Conference, those are the two I would take.
"One of them is not the starter and the other the backup, but they are both starters. We have so many positions, on both sides of the ball, that are exactly like that."