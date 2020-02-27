As the road to the Class 3-A state championship game gets shorter, the games get tougher for the undefeated D.H. Conley girls’ basketball team.
The Vikings improved to 27-0 overall with a hard-fought, 58-56 triumph over Western Alamance at home in the second round of the NCHSAA state tournament Thursday night.
Conley, the No. 1 seed in the East, will advance to the third round on Saturday, where No. 9 seed Southern Durham (21-6) awaits.
“This is the type of game we needed,” Vikings’ head coach Shawn Moore said. “This was the toughest game we’ve played this season – against ourselves. “We missed nine uncontested layups and 13 free throws. If we make some of those, we win by 15.”
Conley struggled to convert on the offensive end in the first half, but the Warriors (20-8) – behind center Hannah Russell and the outside shooting of Erica Thomas and Kayla Farrish – led 11-8 after the first quarter.
Conley tied it at 11 on a Jenna Wooten free throw 34 seconds into the second quarter, but Western held a decided advantage with Russell in the paint, and the shooting of Lydia Stucker and Alicia Valenzuela helped the visitors take a 24-19 lead into halftime.
A coast-to-coast bucket by Allie Quinn gave the Warriors a 26-20 lead early in the third quarter, but Conley seemingly gained some momentum and made its move when Russell went to the bench with her third personal foul with 6:53 left.
“(Russell) was kinda bullying us around,” Moore said. “She was throwing the ball up on the backboard, getting every rebound and scoring on some of them.
“We like to play fast and they were slowing us down and it frustrated our girls because I could see it on their faces, but I preached to them they had to stay together through adversity, and I loved the way we put it all together in the final three minutes.”
Wooten’s steal and pass to Kayla Smallwood started an 18-12 run over the final six minutes of the third quarter. In addition to providing some clutch offense, Wooten had a block and later found the bank open on a spinning drive to give the Vikings a 29-28 advantage with 4:23 left.
After a runner by Alisha Anderson gave Conley a three-point lead, Russell returned to the Western Alamance lineup. Her basket tied the score at 35, and a 3-pointer by Quinn put the Warriors ahead 38-35 before a nifty pass from Trinity Nichols to Kylah Silver for a spot-up triple made it 38-all going into the fourth quarter.
Nichols gave Conley the lead, and Russell tied it at 40. Wooten made two free throws, but Russell rebounded her third straight miss of a close shot, passed to Stucker and Stucker assisted on Farrish’s game-tying basket with just under seven minutes to play.
But Wooten gave the Vikings the lead for good, 45-42 with 6:31 left on a three-point play. She played the final 4:44 with four personal fouls.
Western did not go away without a fight, however. Russell followed her own miss to cut the deficit to 45-44 with 5:45 remaining.
Yet, every time the Warriors seemingly had momentum on their side, someone from Conley would step up.
Silver’s pass to Carson Fleming made it 47-44 with 5:30 left. Anderson and Silver then each made free throws to keep the lead at three.
Russell’s basket trimmed the margin back to one, but Nichols made one of the best assists of the night, weaving around a double-team and bouncing a pass to a cutting Lauren Wiles at 2:47 to push the home team’s lead up to three again.
A triple from Quinn pulled Western within a point (53-52), but Nichols came through again with an assist to Smallwood for a bucket with 1:16 remaining as Conley led 55-52.
The Vikings’ advantage was just one when Stucker drove for a basket to cut the deficit to 57-56 with 14.4 seconds left.
Wooten made one of two foul shots with 5.7 seconds showing, and Valenzuela’s potential game-winning 3-pointer bounced high and onto the basket support as time expired.
After a 48-point win over New Hanover in the first round, Moore knew the road would get tougher and expected the second-round test.
“I knew their guards were good and that they could shoot threes,” he said. “But I also knew that if we continued to pressure them, they would make it easier for us to play our game. That’s a good team – they came in and had a good game plan. But at the end of the day, like I told the girls – we know we played bad, but we were able to survive and advance.”
Wooten led Conley with 20 points while Silver added 14 and Anderson chipped in eight.
Russell paced Western Alamance with 14 points while Farrish and Quinn added 10 each.
2-A
Farmville Central 77, East Bladen 36
The Jags cruised to a second-round victory with no trouble at home on Thursday and will host a doubleheader with the boys’ team on Saturday in the third round.
St. Pauls 59, North Pitt 36
The Panthers saw their wild ride, which included a huge comeback road win in the first round, come to an end on Thursday night at St. Pauls.
Ashanti Hines poured in 16 points in her final game to lead NP (15-13), followed by a 10-point, 13-rebound double-double from Aquarius Pettaway and 13 boards from Shakyra Bryant.
The hosts boasted four scorers in double digits, led by TJ Eichelberger’s 19 points.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Southern Durham 91, J.H. Rose 55
An incredible season for the Rose boys basketball team came to an abrupt halt.
The Rampants were dismantled in a 91-55 loss to Southern Durham Thursday night in the second round of the 3-A state playoffs. James Rankins and his team saw their season come to a bitter end.
“We ran into a better team tonight,” he said. “Southern Durham rebounded well, made shots and ran the floor. I think we played hard, but our shots weren’t falling in this game.”
The Rampants allowed a 12-3 run to start the game as the Spartans got hot early. Aaron Murphy led a 7-2 spurt to counter for the hosts with two layups in that span.
Rose was back within four, but Southern Durham came to play in the opening quarter, and the lead grew to double digits with an 11-0 run highlighted by a Ricky Council IV slam dunk.
Rose trailed 30-16 after one quarter of play and it didn’t get any better. Murphy continued to be the offense for the Rampants, but the Spartans’ transition game was excellent in response.
Southern Durham pushed the lead above 20 in the second quarter and its intensity on both ends couldn’t be matched. The Rampants defense was unable to find a spark and found itself down 56-30 at the break.
It was all Spartans to start the third quarter. While the Rampants were disjointed against the Southern Durham pressure, the road team added to its advantage.
A 25-9 run to start the second half made it 81-39 and summoned the running clock for the Spartans. Alkevion Waller hit a three to close the period, but the game was out of reach for a Rose team that saw the biggest turnaround in Pitt County this year.
The Rampants ended their season with a 23-4 record after going 3-20 last year. Murphy had 20 points to lead Rose. Ahmad Hamilton had 25 points to lead all scorers for Southern Durham.
“I’ll definitely miss this senior class,” Rankins added. “This group was with me when we started to build what we’ve become this year. I have a lot of key players coming back, so tonight was a lesson for them that we have to play our best at all times.”
— Laieke Abebe
Farmville Central 98, Washington 83
In a clash of two of the stronger 2-A teams in the East, Farmville kept its train rolling on Thursday night.
The game was rarely close, however, with Farmville comfortably ahead 43-28 at the half, then 64-46 late in the third quarter.