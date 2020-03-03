An amazing season for the Conley girls’ basketball team came to an abrupt end on Tuesday night.
The Vikings’ undefeated season is no more after a 65-36 fourth-round loss to Jacksonville that advanced the Cardinals to the 3-A East regional championship round, while Conley coach Shawn Moore and his team finished their season 29-1.
“We knew they were going to press,” he said. “I felt we were prepared, but we didn’t execute and we weren’t focused. It’s full credit to them because they hit perimeter shots and were great defensively.”
Conley trailed 43-21 at halftime. The Vikings were outscored 20-9 in the second by a Cardinals team that won the 3-A East regional title two years ago.
Kylah Silver scored five straight points to open the third quarter. Conley had the deficit down to 17, but a 13-2 run pushed the Jacksonville lead to 56-28 more than five minutes into the second half.
“I told my returning players that we have to come back different next year,” Moore said. “We’re capable of great things, but my girls need to improve during the offseason to make that happen.”
The Vikings trailed by as many as 30 late in the third quarter and were down 60-32 with eight minutes left. Silver had 17 points to lead Conley, while Kelly Luck finished with 22 for Jacksonville.
Kennedy Todd-Williams added 19 points for the Cardinals.
Jenna Wooten and fellow senior Haylee Haywood graduate for Conley, but the rest of the team will return next season.
“Losing Jenna and Haylee will hurt,” Moore said. “Although she didn’t play as much this year, Haylee was a silent leader for us and did everything I asked of her. Jenna did it all for us during her three years on the team, but unfortunately, tonight just wasn’t her night.”
Carson Fleming knocked down a 3 to open the scoring for Conley, but Jacksonville had the early control. The Cardinals were hot from the outside to start and raced out to a 12-5 lead.
The Vikings trailed throughout the opening period, but continued to battle against the Jacksonville pressure defense. In the end, Luck hit back-to-back triples to close the first quarter with the road team up 23-12.
While Conley missed a lot of good looks in the second quarter, the torrid shooting pace of Jacksonville continued.
The Cardinals built an 22 point lead late in the first half and dominated both ends of the floor.
Todd-Williams and Cheyenne Flatt scored two quick layups in succession and the Cardinals began to run away with it. Mia Tucker was another energy boost defensively for Jacksonville in the first half.