After seeing a lot of success under Paul Cornwell, Ayden-Grifton is now searching for a new football coach.
The longtime Chargers head coach resigned Friday morning in a press release after 15 seasons at the helm. Cornwell went 132-65 and won six conference championships with Ayden-Grifton.
“It was a tough and emotional decision,” Cornwell said about his resignation. “I’ve been a football coach for 31 years and it’s hard to walk away from something you love. Being a coach as well as the athletic director is a grind and I felt like it was time for a change.”
The Chargers went to the state playoffs in all 15 years of Cornwell’s tenure. In 2019, they finished with an 8-3 overall record and 4-2 in Eastern Carolina 2-A conference play.
Despite a number of injuries throughout the season, the Chargers still managed to keep their playoff streak intact. Ayden-Grifton suffered a 14-9 first-round playoff loss to Southwest Onslow in what was Cornwell’s final game.
“I will be a part of the process of hiring the next football coach,” Cornwell said. “I won’t make the final decision since that’s up to (Ayden-Grifton principal Dr. Chena Clayton), but I’ll help in making that decision. Whoever gets this job will be inheriting a great program.”
Some of his best coaching efforts include the 2008 season, when he led the Chargers to an 11-4 record and a 1-AA East Regional final appearance.
In 2011, they finished 13-2 and won the 1-AA East Regional championship.
While they lost the state title game to Swain County, it ended up being the best season of the Cornwell era.
Even with all of those wins, the most telling thing about Cornwell’s tenure was likely the 2013 season. After starting 0-6, Ayden-Grifton won seven straight games including two playoff victories and another conference title.
Overall, the Chargers have 19 consecutive state playoff appearances to date.
Although his time as head football coach is over, Cornwell will still remain the athletic director of the school.
Cornwell still has one more game to coach. He will be leading the East team in the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star football game slated for July at Grimsley High School in Greensboro.