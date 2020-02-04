East Carolina senior Ryan Davis was tabbed Tuesday as the American Athletic Conference male field athlete of the week for setting the ECU and Carolina Indoor Track and Field Complex record in the weight throw.
The selection is the second of the Fayetteville native's career. He also earned it Jan. 30, 2018.
Davis' throw of 22.20 meters last weekend in Columbia, S.C., currently leads the conference and is fourth nationally.
"Ryan has worked extremely hard over the years to get to this point in his career," ECU track and field/cross country director Curt Kraft said. "Coach David Price has done an excellent job of developing him and getting him to this point. Ryan is not only representing ECU, but also eastern North Carolina. He is a prime example of when you put the time and effort into making yourself great, it all pays dividends in the end. There are even greater things to come for Ryan in the very near future."