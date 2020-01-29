Joe Dooley plans to make it through the entire game tonight with his East Carolina basketball team welcoming No. 21 Houston to Minges Coliseum.
A blowout victory by the top-10 Cougars last year in Minges featured some heated moments, including two technical fouls issued to Dooley and subsequently the coach’s ejection.
“I remember being in the locker room for quite a bit, but it was a really good team and I thought they were Final Four good,” Dooley said before Tuesday’s practice. “They were an elite shooting team and they have not shot it as well this year, but that is because they don’t shoot it as well and they rebound it even better.”
ECU hasn’t defeated a ranked opponent since knocking off No. 13 Marquette on Dec. 30, 2002. It adds up to a 32-game losing streak for the Pirates, including two versus UH last year and falling 75-69 at No. 24 Wichita State on Jan. 1 in this season’s American Athletic Conference opener.
Outside shooting has been a key to some of the Pirates’ recent victories. Star sophomore forward Jayden Gardner (27 points, 10 rebounds) excelled Saturday night in an 81-62 rout of Tulane, but lanky guard J.J. Miles also complemented with 21 timely points on 7-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Tristen Newton scored 13, and Bituma Baruti had nine points with three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
“Last game the crowd was terrific, and I think for this game even more fans will be here,” Gardner said. “They feed off us and we feed off them.”
This also will be ECU’s first game since Sunday’s tragic death of former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash. Although Bryant had no direct connection to the Pirates, basketball players at different levels have long admired Bryant and this week have found ways to honor him.
“Kobe Bryant was my favorite player and a reason why I started playing basketball,” Gardner said. “Being able to wear purple also factored into me choosing ECU. It was tough and I cried a lot, because it was heartbreaking. A lot of people have mourned his death.”
Houston (16-4, 6-1) at East Carolina (9-11, 3-4), 7 p.m.
How to watch: ESPN3.
Why to watch: Not only are the Pirates aiming for a rare win over a ranked team, but they also haven’t defeated Houston since Jan. 14, 2015. The Cougars come in with an eight-game win streak in the series. The last three meetings ended in 99-65, 94-50 and 109-58 victories for UH. ECU is 8-3 at home this year and has been boosted lately by an average attendance of 4,721 in Minges for three league games.
Matchup to watch: Dooley gave an easy answer to what needs to happen for the Pirates to upset Houston.
“We have to rebound the ball and can’t turn it over,” he said.
The Cougars rank No. 1 in the American in rebounding offense and also first in rebounding margin with a plus-10.7 average.